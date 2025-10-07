Transportation capacity grew faster than pricing again in September

Transportation capacity again grew faster than pricing in September, according to a monthly survey of supply chain professionals.

The Logistics Managers’ Index – a diffusion index in which a reading above 50 indicates expansion while one below 50 signals contraction – registered a 55.1 reading for available transportation capacity in September. That was a 2.2 percentage point decline from August but still represented a faster growth rate than the transportation pricing index (54.2).

The Tuesday report termed the occurrence as a “negative freight inversion.”

“In the past, anytime we have seen three consecutive months of either a positive or negative inversion it has signaled a significant shift in the transportation market,” the report said. “This is not a prediction of a freight recession, but that would change if these dynamics remain on their current trajectory.”