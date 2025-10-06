FedEx Freight rounds out leadership roster, names new CFO

FedEx Corp. announced on Monday that it has fully assembled the leadership team for its less-than-truckload unit, which is scheduled to spin off into a separately traded company by June. Marshall Witt, who led a spinoff of IT firm TD SYNNEX and previously worked in finance at FedEx, has been named chief financial officer.

Witt has been the CFO of IT distributor and solutions provider TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) for the past 12 years. In addition to orchestrating that company’s 2020 separation from Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC), he brings capital allocation and M&A experience to the organization.

“Marshall’s extensive expertise in guiding companies through critical periods of transition to deliver profitable growth will unlock enterprise-wide value for FedEx Freight, its team members, customers, and stockholders,” said John Smith, who was recently announced as FedEx Freight’s new president and CEO.

In addition to becoming the CFO, Witt will also serve as a senior vice president with the company beginning on Oct. 15.