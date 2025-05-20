Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


FedEx taps leaders from within for LTL spinoff, to Wall Street’s dismay

Analysts say investors were pulling for external candidates to take the reins

Todd Maiden
·
FedEx said the spinoff of its less-than-truckload unit remains on track to be completed by the first half of 2026. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

FedEx Corp. has announced some of the new leaders for its less-than-truckload unit that is expected to be spun off into a new publicly traded company by June 2026.

John Smith, who is currently the chief operating officer of Federal Express (U.S. and Canada) will become president and CEO at the nation’s largest LTL carrier, FedEx Freight. Smith logged 25 years of service at FedEx Freight, serving as president and CEO from 2018 until 2021.

Smith will remain in his current role, which oversees leadership at FedEx Freight and the U.S. and Canada ground operations of Federal Express, until the separation occurs.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) Vice Chairman Brad Martin will become the chairman of FedEx Freight. Martin is credited with leading the board’s strategic review of separating the LTL unit into a stand-alone business.

Martin is also expected to remain on FedEx’s board following the spinoff.

    Todd Maiden

    Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.