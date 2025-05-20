FedEx taps leaders from within for LTL spinoff, to Wall Street’s dismay

FedEx Corp. has announced some of the new leaders for its less-than-truckload unit that is expected to be spun off into a new publicly traded company by June 2026.

John Smith, who is currently the chief operating officer of Federal Express (U.S. and Canada) will become president and CEO at the nation’s largest LTL carrier, FedEx Freight. Smith logged 25 years of service at FedEx Freight, serving as president and CEO from 2018 until 2021.

Smith will remain in his current role, which oversees leadership at FedEx Freight and the U.S. and Canada ground operations of Federal Express, until the separation occurs.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) Vice Chairman Brad Martin will become the chairman of FedEx Freight. Martin is credited with leading the board’s strategic review of separating the LTL unit into a stand-alone business.

Martin is also expected to remain on FedEx’s board following the spinoff.