Pamt Corp. CEO resigns for family reasons amid mounting losses

Pamt Corp., formerly Pam Transportation Services, announced that President and CEO Joe Vitiritto will step down next month for family reasons.

The announcement follows the Tontitown, Arkansas-based company’s first-quarter net loss in which its truckload segment booked a sixth consecutive operating loss – a 110.9% operating ratio (inverse of operating margin).

Roughly one-third of the company’s annual revenue is tied to the automobile industry.

Vitiritto took the helm at Pamt in August 2020 after a 17-year stint with carrier Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX).