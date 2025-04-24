TL carrier Pamt books another loss in Q1

Pamt Corp., formerly Pam Transportation Services, saw another loss in the first quarter.

The Tontitown, Arkansas-based truckload carrier reported a net loss of $8.1 million, or 37 cents per share.

The result was negatively impacted compared to the year-ago quarter by lower non-operating income – primarily a decline in the market value of its equity securities portfolio (a 5-cent headwind) – and higher interest expense (a 4-cent headwind). Those items were offset by $3 million in gains on equipment sales versus a small loss in the 2024 first quarter (an 11-cent tailwind).

Table: Pamt Corp.’s key performance indicators

Consolidated revenue of $155 million was 15% lower year over year. Roughly one-third of its annual revenue is tied to the automobile industry.



