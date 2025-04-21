Forward Air ups Q1 EBITDA forecast

Forward Air has issued another update to first-quarter guidance, upping expectations from an April 9 notification filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Greeneville, Tennessee-based expedited trucking and freight forwarding company said consolidated revenue for the period should be in a range of $611 million to $615 million with operating income of $2 million to $6 million. The company generated revenue of $542 million in the 2024 first quarter ($624 million including the full three-month contribution from the Omni Logistics acquisition, which closed in late January 2024).

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was raised on Monday to a range of $66 million to $70 million versus the prior guidance of $54 million to $59 million.

Shares of Forward (NASDAQ: FWRD) were up 0.9% in early trading on Monday compared to the S&P 500, which was off 2.1%. The stock is down 51% on the year and 86% since the controversial merger was announced in August 2023.