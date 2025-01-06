Forward Air exploring options, may sell company

Forward Air said Monday its board has initiated a strategic review, which potentially includes selling the company or entering a merger agreement. The update comes after months of public criticism from investors, who have called on the company to engage in a sale process following its contested merger with freight forwarder Omni Logistics.

Investors have pointed to “misguided capital allocation” and poor oversight as the reasons for the Greeneville, Tennessee-based trucking company’s current financial troubles. FreightWaves reported in October that the company had retained investment bankers to explore a sale.

Forward’s (NASDAQ: FWRD) problems began shortly after it announced the acquisition of Omni in August 2023. The deal was structured through a series of transactions allowing it to circumvent a vote by shareholders, who likely would have shot down the plan given the large price tag and high debt burden the transaction carried. Investors have also railed against the equity interest ceded to Omni’s private equity stakeholders and raised concerns that the vertical integration would scare off Forward’s legacy wholesale customers.

Forward outlined a range of options on Monday but said it has no timeline on when, or if, anything will be done.



