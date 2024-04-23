Forward Air taps Ceva unit head as next CEO

Forward Air has named former Ceva Logistics unit head Shawn Stewart as its new CEO effective this coming Sunday. The announcement follows the ouster of former leader Tom Schmitt, which orchestrated a controversial merger with Omni Logistics that finally closed in January after months of litigation.

Stewart brings nearly 30 years of leadership experience in transportation and logistics to Forward (NASDAQ: FWRD). He held various leadership roles at global logistics provider Ceva, mostly recently serving as the president and managing director of the company’s North American operations, where he oversaw 15,000 employees.

Stewart will also serve as a director on Forward’s board.

“The Board and our advisors conducted a thorough search and are confident Shawn is the right leader to drive Forward’s future success,” said George Mayes, Forward’s independent chairman, in a Tuesday news release. “He knows this industry inside and out and has demonstrated a track record of successfully delivering growth and operational excellence.”