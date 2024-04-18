Pam Transportation books operating loss in ‘extremely challenging’ Q1

Truckload carrier Pam Transportation Services announced an operating loss for a second straight period in what it described as an “extremely challenging” first quarter.

Pam (NASDAQ: PTSI) reported net earnings per share of 1 cent compared to 23 cents in the same period a year ago. The result was below a lone analyst’s 7-cent estimate.

Gains generated from equity holdings were $3 million higher year over year (y/y), which produced a 10-cent tailwind to the EPS number. The carrier booked a loss on the sale of equipment versus a $577,000 gain in the 2023 first quarter, which was a 3-cent headwind.

Pam recorded an operating loss of $677,000 in the quarter, which followed an $811,000 operating loss in the fourth quarter.