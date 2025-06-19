Sign In Newsletters Contact Us

The ‘ingenious strategy’ behind most truckers’ least favorite week of the year: International Roadcheck

truck fallen over

International Roadcheck Week is hardly the sexiest topic in trucking, but it is a darn-tootin’ important one. Inspectors in the U.S. and Canada halt tens of thousands of trucks for vehicle inspections for a few days every summer or early fall. They remove thousands of trucks and drivers from the road; in 2021, 16.5% of inspected vehicles were put out of service along with 5.3% of drivers.

It’s uncommon for truck drivers to actually get their vehicles inspected at random during most of the year. To avoid International Roadcheck Week, many truckers simply don’t drive during that period of time — which, presumably, means more unsafe vehicles and drivers on the road outside of the inspection blitz. It’s a question that ate at Andrew Balthrop, a research associate at the University of Arkansas Sam M. Walton College of Business. 

Around 5% fewer one-person trucking companies are active during International Roadcheck Week. But Balthrop and his fellow researcher, Alex Scott of the University of Tennessee, found a major upside to the inspection blitz — even with all the folks who avoid it. According to their working paper published in March 2021, vehicles are safer a month before and after the inspection period. There’s a 1.8% reduction of vehicle violations, according to Balthrop and Scott’s analysis. Surprise inspection blitzes don’t result in the same uptick of compliance. 

I caught up with Balthrop about his research last week at FreightWaves’ Future of Supply Chain conference, and we chatted again on the phone this week about his findings on International Roadcheck Week.

Enjoy a bonus MODES and a lightly edited transcription of our phone interview: 

FREIGHTWAVES: For our readers who are not aware of what Roadcheck Week actually is, can you explain a little bit about what it and why it is important to drivers and companies?

BALTHROP: “The International Roadcheck is part of an alliance between the inspectors in Canada and the ones in Mexico and the U.S. to have a unified framework for making sure trucks are safe to operate. That should make it easier to go across borders when you have this kind of unified structure.

“In the U.S., one of these CVSA inspection blitzes is the International Roadcheck that happens for three days in the summer. Usually it’s a Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. And usually it’s the first week in June.

“And in it, they focus on Level One inspections, the North American Standard Inspection where they inspect the driver records, the hours of service, the licensure and I believe medical records as well. Then they inspect the truck. It’s an in-depth inspection where the inspector will actually crawl under the truck to look at various things. And these inspections, from the data that I’ve seen, take about a half an hour on average.

“During the Roadcheck Week, they’ll do about 60,000 inspections, so 20,000 a day. They’re going to pull over a lot of trucks, and this can cause a little bit of congestion at the weigh stations and the roadside inspections localities as the inspectors are doing these inspections.”

Roadcheck Week doesn’t catch all truck drivers, but it has a long-lasting benefit to safety

FREIGHTWAVES: So, can most drivers kind of expect to be pulled over? How likely is that?

BALTHROP: “There’s 1 million or 3 million trucks on the road, somewhere around there on any given day. With 20,000 inspections, most drivers still will not get inspected, but there’s going to be a higher proportion of drivers inspected. 

“You’re more likely to get inspected on these days. If you don’t have a recent inspection on your record, or if you have a bad recent inspection on your record, you’re more likely to be pulled over on these days.”

FREIGHTWAVES: Your research focused on that it’s just unusual that this inspection is announced, that it’s planned. We were talking before about how normally, if you’re trying to assure quality or compliance, you would not announce an inspection in advance. It would be more of a surprise-type situation. 

Can you walk us through why that’s so unusual, or what’s the rationale that you see behind announcing it in advance?

BALTHROP: “It is unusual, and on the surface, it doesn’t make much sense, but it turns out to be kind of an ingenious strategy. So I’ll walk through it here. 

“Over the course of a year, there’ll be 2 million inspections of 3 or 4 million trucks out there. The average rate of inspections is pretty low. It’s not uncommon for truckers to go years without having an inspection. With this low inspection intensity, the FMCSA has sort of a problem of, how does it get anybody to abide by the regulations?

“I’m a jaded economist, and I don’t worry or consider too much ethics and morality and all that kind of stuff. It comes down to incentives for drivers to follow these inspections. The incentives do guide behavior. So, how could the FMCSA incentivize drivers to follow these regulations more closely and adhere to the standards?

“They do this by announcing the blitz. This does two things. On one side, it allows everybody to prepare in advance. There’s a bunch of anecdotal evidence out there that people do prepare for these blitzes in advance. They will have their trucks inspected beforehand for any problems. They’ll time maintenance and upkeep in advance to make sure that their vehicles are in order. “They’ll be a little bit more cognizant of the driver-side regulations. One thing we notice in our study is that hours-of-service violations really drop during these extensions, because people see them coming. They don’t fudge the books in any way.”

Owner-operators can evade Roadcheck Week. Big carriers, not so much.

BALTHROP: “The issue with the announcement, on the flip side, is that it allows people to just dodge the inspection entirely. For a long time, people have talked about how owner-operators and smaller carriers time their vacations for this particular time. They could do this for a couple reasons. To avoid the hassle is a nice way to put it, but it also allows you to be noncompliant to avoid the high-intensity inspections.

“You have this balance here that on one side you get the behavior you want with people complying with regulations. That’s the behavior the FMCSA wants. But on the flip side, you get a bunch of people that are kind of outright dodging inspections.

“When you compare these two things on balance, the policy is actually pretty effective because you get a lot of people focused on maintaining their trucks and obeying the rules during that particular week. Especially with the vehicle maintenance stuff, that lasts a long time. 

“In our research, we saw that vehicle violations, a month before and up to a month afterwards, is when you still notice your vehicle violations. That trucks are kind of better maintained around these blitzes.

“The ingenious aspect of it is that the FMCSA, by concentrating their inspection resources all at one time and announcing it, they’re making it clear that they’re serious about enforcing these regulations and everybody prepares for it. For the number of inspections that are happening, you get fewer tickets than you would have otherwise expected.

“The FMCSA, they’re putting people through a little bit of a hassle, but they’re not having to write a bunch of tickets to get people to comply. They’re not really punishing a whole bunch of people because, by making this apparent that this is going to happen, people comply and the FMCSA gets what they want essentially without having to come down on carriers too hard.”

A convenient time for a vacation, indeed

FREIGHTWAVES: OK, interesting. And how does this pattern of shutting down, how does that compare for an owner-operator versus a driver for a big fleet?

BALTHROP: “If you’re a motor carrier with thousands of power units, you can’t just pack up and not do business on a particular day. They just don’t have that option. So they get inspected at a higher intensity, and you see the larger carriers kind of more focused on making sure that they’re prepared for these inspections. With so many inspections, the larger carriers are going to be inspected at higher rates. You can really damage your reputation if your equipment isn’t in order on this particular day. 

“Versus the smaller carriers, especially if you’re talking about a single-vehicle fleet, an owner-operator type, it is not that difficult to just not work for those three days. And so you see a lot about that. 

“In terms of what the roadway composition looks like, if we look at inspection data and relative to a typical day with the usual inspections, on these Roadcheck days, you have about 5% fewer owner-operators on the road than you otherwise would expect.”

FREIGHTWAVES: Wow. And when you say owner-operators, you also mean just like fleets with just —

BALTHROP: “One-vehicle fleets.”

FREIGHTWAVES: OK, that’s interesting.

BALTHROP: “You know, you see a little bit of effect with the smaller fleets, below six vehicles, but it basically disappears by the time you get to a hundred vehicles.

“This effect is being driven by smaller carriers staying off the road in terms of avoidance. You see this goes also how you would expect; it’s also older vehicles that stay off the road. This is correlated with carrier size. The larger carriers use newer vehicles and owner-operators tend to use some of the older vehicles. But it’s particularly the older vehicles that are off the road.

“This makes intuitive sense. Older vehicles are more costly to keep compliant. Maintenance is more costly, and they’ve been around longer so there’s time for more stuff to have broken essentially.

How a truck driver gets stopped for inspection

FREIGHTWAVES: Can you explain a little bit more, the idea of having this inspection history and why it would benefit a larger or small carrier?

BALTHROP: “Getting flagged for inspection is sort of random, but not totally. If somebody notices something obviously wrong with your truck, that’s ground for a more in-depth inspection. Or if you get pulled over for some other reason, this can be grounds for inspection of some type. 

“But there’s also the inspection selection service. The computer program that is random, that it randomly flags people in for inspection, but it’s based on your inspection history.

“So if your firm hasn’t been inspected recently, or if your carrier doesn’t have a very dense inspection history, you’ll be more likely to trigger that system to pull you in and have you inspected. If you have a dense inspection history, you’re less likely to get inspected.”

FREIGHTWAVES: So how do you get pulled over for inspection? As a person who only drives a passenger car, my main interaction with being pulled over is, I’m driving down the freeway or wherever, and I get stopped by the police. How does it work for a truck driver? How does getting pulled over or inspected work in that way?

BALTHROP: “The law is that you cannot pass a weigh station without pulling in and getting weighed. At that point they may flag you to be inspected. Now, in the past decade or two, there’s been a bunch of electronic devices that are installed in cabs. You may have heard of PrePass or Drivewise. This allows you to pass weigh stations. 

“I don’t have data on how many trucks have the in-cab devices. But from a trucking perspective, they’re so convenient that you don’t have to stop every time you cross a state line. I think the vast, overwhelming majority of trucks have some sort of one of these electronic devices. The DOT inspectors at these roadside inspection points have a dial they can twist essentially about how many people they want to inspect. 

“So during the roadcheck inspection week, they’ll crank that dial all the way up and pull everybody over. And if they get too backed up, they might crank it back down a little bit and so on.”

FREIGHTWAVES: OK, interesting. It reminds me of a highly sophisticated E‑ZPass.

A $10 million-plus expense to trucking companies every year … but it’s worth it if just one fatal crash is avoided

FREIGHTWAVES: Zooming out, when we hear about large truck crashes, something like a vehicle maintenance issue is not really the most sexy explanation. But just looking at the FMCSA data, in 29% of all truck crashes, a major factor is brake problems. So it seems like a lot of the truck crashes on the road are caused by vehicle maintenance, versus something like the driver using illegal drugs or some other sort of more dramatic explanation. Can you speak a little bit to why this sort of vehicle maintenance is important for safety in preventing large crashes?

BALTHROP: “We did a little bit of a back-of-the-envelope cost benefit analysis of this. Let me try and make sure I remember it clearly, but we have it in the paper that the cost of this on one side is that you have the compliance costs the firms are undertaking, and then you have to add to that the delay costs from doing this, and then the cost of the inspection itself, having to pay federal inspectors to do this.

“On the benefit side, it reduces crashes. So when we add up, just looking at the cost of what an inspection is, we don’t have a good idea of how to measure the compliance cost. It’d be fun to measure the delay cost, but I don’t have good enough price data on that to get at that cost. 

“But if you look at what the cost of an inspection is, it is something like $100 or $120 is what you would pay to have one of these inspections done privately. A lot of people do this in the run-up to inspections, and have it done privately so that you can fix whatever the problems are and be sure that you would pass the FMCSA inspection.

“With that $120 figure, if you aggregate that up to 60,000 inspections or whatever, and you take that in comparison, I’m going to give you a bad figure here, it’s on the order of $10 million. That is about the value of a statistical human life. Looking at this economically, it’s worthwhile if it saves one human life. If you identify just one faulty brake system that would’ve resulted in an accident, you’re getting some value out of the program. 

“When you add those other costs in there, we’re going to need to save a couple of lives, but in terms of cost benefit analysis with this kind of stuff, we’re usually looking at orders of magnitude differences in cost and benefits to say something for sure. 

“If you can save just a couple lives, this program will pay for itself.”

Time to start inspecting in the winter

FREIGHTWAVES: Then one last question: Is there any rationale for this program happening in the summer? 

BALTHROP: “I think part of it is that for the inspectors this gets much harder and much more miserable to do in winter conditions.”

FREIGHTWAVES: That makes sense.

BALTHROP: “Inspectors are less productive. One of the things that we talk about in the paper, that they have in addition to the International Roadcheck, is that they have Brake Week where they focus a little bit more on brake inspections. You have Operation Safe Driver a little bit later on in the summer, usually in September, where it’s a little bit more focused on passenger vehicles and how they drive around these trucks.

“But there’s not one in the winter time. There’s an unannounced brake check that usually happens in May, a surprise inspection that’s just one day. But you’re right in pointing out that it might be worthwhile having one of these in the wintertime. You have this periodic high-intensity inspection that kind of incentivizes everybody to be compliant through the summer. 

“But there’s nothing in the winter, so that’s an area. But if I was managing the FMCSA, that would be one of the first questions I ask, ‘Why don’t we have one of these in the wintertime?’”

FREIGHTWAVES: That makes sense. Maybe they can do it in the South or something. Maybe a Miami January inspection … 

Why the Northeast is quietly running out of diesel

The nozzle of a diesel fuel pump is inserted into the tank of a commercial truck as its driver looks on the bankground.

The East Coast of the U.S. is reporting its lowest seasonal diesel inventory on record. And some trucking companies appear spooked.

The East Coast typically stores around 62 million barrels of diesel during the month of May, according to Department of Energy data. But as of last Friday, that region of the U.S. is reporting under 52 million barrels. 

The sharp increase of diesel prices has been a major stressor in America’s $800 billion trucking industry since the beginning of 2022. According to DOE figures, the price per gallon of diesel has reached record highs — a whopping $5.62 per gallon. It’s even higher on the East Coast at $5.90, up 63% from the beginning of this year. 

When relief is coming isn’t yet clear, and experts say higher prices are the only way to attract more diesel into the Northeast.

“I wish I had some good news for the Northeast, but it’s bedlam,” Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at OPIS, told FreightWaves. 

2022 has seen record-setting diesel prices. (SONAR)

Everyday Americans don’t fill up their cars with diesel, but the fuel powers our nation’s agriculture, industrial and transportation networks. More expensive diesel means the price of everything is liable to increase. Trucks, trains, barges and the like consumed about 122 million gallons of diesel per day in 2020

Patrick DeHaan, a vice president of communications at fuel price site GasBuddy, reported that retail truck stops are hauling fuel from the Great Lakes to the Northeast, calling it “extraordinary.” We’ve also seen anecdotal reports from truck drivers posting company memos:

Pilot Flying J and Love’s, two of America’s largest truck stops, told the Wall Street Journal yesterday that they were not planning to restrict diesel purchases, but were monitoring low diesel inventory.

Not unlike every other supply chain crunch we’ve seen in the past few years, the cause of the Northeast’s diesel shortage is multifaceted. A yearslong degradation of refineries is rubbing against the Gulf Coast preferring to ship its oil to Europe and Latin America.

Here’s a breakdown:

1. The East Coast has lost half of its refineries. 

As Bloomberg’s Javier Blas wrote on May 4 (emphasis ours): 

In the past 15 years, the number of refineries on the U.S. East Coast has halved to just seven. The closures have reduced the region’s oil processing capacity to just 818,000 barrels per day, down from 1.64 million barrels per day in 2009. Regional oil demand, however, is stronger.

Rory Johnston, a managing director at Toronto-based research firm Price Street and writer of the newsletter Commodity Context, told FreightWaves that refining is a “thankless industry,” with intense regulations that have limited the opening of new refineries. The Great Recession of 2008 led to several East Coast refineries shuttering, but there have been more recent shutdowns too. One major Philadelphia refinery shuttered in 2019 after a giant fire (and it already had declared bankruptcy), and another refinery in Newfoundland shut down in 2020.

2. It’s a financial risk to bring diesel to the Northeast.

The Northeast has increasingly relied on diesel from the Gulf region. Much of that diesel travels to the Northeast through the famous and much-adored Colonial Pipeline. You may remember the 5,500-mile pipeline from last year, when a ransomware attack shuttered it for nearly a week!  

It takes 18 days for oil to travel on the Colonial Pipeline from its source in Houston to New York City (or, more specifically, Linden, New Jersey), Kloza said.

That’s a long enough time to prioritize Colonial pipelines financially risky for traders — or, as Kloza said, “incredibly dangerous” — thanks to a concept called “backwardation.”

Backwardation refers to the market condition in which the spot price of a commodity like diesel is higher than its futures price. It’s only gotten stronger over time in the diesel market, Kloza said. So, a company could send off a shipment of diesel and find that it dropped by $1 per gallon in the time the diesel traveled from the Gulf Coast to New York — er, New Jersey. That could mean hundreds of thousands or more in lost profits, so traders often avoid such a fate.

“We’re not in an era where there are any U.S. refiners or big U.S. oil companies who would ‘take one for the team’ and bring cargo in where it’s needed,” Kloza said. 

The desperation is showing in New England and the mid-Atlantic regions. New England diesel retail prices are up 75% from the beginning of 2022, per DOE data. In the mid-Atlantic, diesel is up 67%. 

It’s not worth the risk, even amid ultra-high prices. As FreightWaves’ Kingston reported last week, the spread between a gallon of diesel in the Gulf Coast and its New York harbor price is usually a few cents. Last week, that swung up to 66 cents.

But that uptick still isn’t justifying moving oil to the Northeast — particularly when traders can make so much more money selling diesel abroad. 

3. Of course, we can blame COVID and the crisis in Ukraine. 

The catalyst for this diesel shortage, of course, is the ongoing conflict in Ukraine — particularly Europe’s desperation for diesel after weaning off Russian molecules. 

As CNBC reported in March, Europe is a net importer of diesel. Europe consumed some 6.8 million barrels of diesel each day in 2019; Russia exported some 600,000 barrels per day of that. Today, Europe has only eliminated one-third of its Russian diesel, so prices are expected to continue to climb amid that transition. Latin America, too, has been clammoring for U.S. diesel.

The Gulf Coast has been happy to provide such diesel, amid “insane” prices for diesel abroad, said Johnston. Waterborne exports of diesel from the U.S. Gulf Coast hit record highs last month, according to oil analytics firm Vortexa. (The records only date back to 2016.)

Naturally, COVID is also to blame for the Northeast’s run on diesel. Those refineries still retained on the East Coast scaled back during the pandemic due to staffing issues. It takes six months to a year to reignite refineries that were previously shuttered, Kloza said.

The ‘everything shortage’ endures

It’s been a tale as old as, well, last year. An industry is quietly hampered by supply issues for years, or even decades, and COVID pulls back the curtains on its unsteady foundation. It’s particularly jarring for commodities we never thought about before, like shipping containers or pallets, but that quietly underpinned our livelihood all along. 

Recall the Great Lumber Shortage of 2020? Big Lumber had unusually low stockpiles of wood by the summer of 2020, thanks to a vicious 2019 in the lumber industry shuttering sawmills and the spring of 2020 sparking staffing issues. (There was also a nasty beetle infestation.) Those in lumber expected the pandemic to slow the economy, not ignite online shopping, construction and housing mania. It meant lumber went from around $350 per thousand board feet pre-pandemic to a crushing $1,515 by the spring of 2021. The lumber price roller coaster persists today.  

In diesel, there’s no beetle infestation, but there are plenty of other headaches. It all means higher fuel prices on the East Coast, particularly the Northeast, to lure molecules from the Gulf Coast. And, down the line, probably more expensive stuff for you. 

Exclusive: Central Freight Lines to shut down after 96 years

Nearly, 2,100 employees will be laid off right before Christmas. Central Freight Lines is the largest trucking company to close since Celadon ceased operations in 2019.

Waco, Texas-based Central Freight Lines has notified drivers, employees and customers that the less-than-truckload carrier plans to wind down operations on Monday after 96 years, the company’s president told FreightWaves on Saturday.

“It’s just horrible,” said CFL President Bruce Kalem.

A source close to CFL told FreightWaves that CFL had “too much debt and too many unpaid bills” to continue operating, despite exploring all available options to keep its doors open.

Kalem agreed.

“Years of operating losses and struggles for many years sapped our liquidity, and we had no other place to go at this point,” Kalem told FreightWaves. “Nobody is going to make money on this closing, nobody.” 

Central Freight will cease picking up new shipments effective Monday and expects to deliver substantially all freight in its system by Dec. 20, according to a company statement.

A source familiar with the company said he is unsure whether CFL will file Chapter 7 or “liquidate outside of bankruptcy,” but that the LTL carrier has no plans to reorganize.

The company reshuffled its executive team nearly a year ago in an effort to stay afloat, including adding the company’s owner, Jerry Moyes, as CFL’s interim president and chief executive officer. Moyes remained CEO after Kalem was elevated to president in July.

“I think it was surprising that there wasn’t a buyer for the entire company, but buyers were interested in certain pieces but not in the whole thing,” the source, who didn’t want to be identified, told FreightWaves. “Part of it could have been that just the network was so expansive that there was too much overlap with some of the buyers that they didn’t need locations or employees in the places where they already had strong operations.”

Third-party logistics provider GlobalTranz notified its customers that it had removed CFL as “a blanket and CSP carrier option immediately, to prevent any new bookings,” multiple sources told FreightWaves on Saturday.

CFL, which has over 2,100 employees, including 1,325 drivers, and 1,600 power units, is in discussions with “key customers and vendors and expects sufficient liquidity to complete deliveries over the next week in an orderly manner,” a CFL spokesperson said. Approximately 820 employees are based at the company headquarters in Waco.

Despite diligent efforts, CFL “was unable to gain commitments to fund ongoing operations, find a buyer of the entire business or fund a Chapter 11 reorganization,” another source familiar with the company told FreightWaves.

Kalem said the company had 65 terminals prior to its decision to shutter operations. 

FreightWaves received a tip from a source nearly two weeks ago that CFL wasn’t renewing its East Coast terminal leases but was unable to confirm the information with CFL executives. 

Another source told FreightWaves that some of the LTL carrier’s West Coast terminals had been sold recently, but that no reason was given for the transactions.

At that time, Kalem said the company was “working to find alternatives” and couldn’t speak because of nondisclosure agreements. He said executives at CFL, including Moyes, were trying to do everything to “save the company.”

“Jerry [Moyes] pumped a lot of money into the company, but it just wasn’t enough,” Kalem said.

Kalem said he’s aware that a large carrier is interested in hiring many of CFL’s drivers but isn’t able to name names at this point. 

“Central Freight is in negotiations to sell a substantial portion of its equipment,” the company said in a statement. “Additionally, Central Freight is coordinating with other regional LTL carriers to afford its employees opportunities to apply for other LTL jobs in their area.”

As of late Saturday night, Kalem said fuel cards are working and drivers will be paid for freight they’ve hauled for the LTL carrier until all freight is delivered by the Dec. 20 target date.

“I’m going to work feverishly with the time I have left to get these good people jobs — I owe it to them,” Kalem told FreightWaves. “We are going to pay our drivers — that’s why we had to close it like we’re doing now. We are going to deliver all of the freight that’s in our system by next week, and we believe we can do that.”

During the outset of the pandemic, Central Freight Lines was one of four trucking-related companies that received the maximum award of $10 million through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). This occurred around the time that CFL drivers and employees were forced to take pay cuts, a move that didn’t go over well with drivers.

“It all went to payroll,” Kalem said about the PPP funds. “Yes, our employees and drivers did take a pay cut over the past few years, and we gave most of it back, even raised pay over the past several months, but it just wasn’t enough to attract drivers.”

“With Central struggling for many years and unable to reach profitability, it makes sense that they would want to liquidate while equipment and real estate are fetching record prices.”

Central Freight Lines statement

Here is the statement given by Central Freight Lines to FreightWaves late Saturday after reports surfaced of its impending closure:

“We make this announcement with a heavy heart and extreme regret that the Company cannot continue after nearly 100 years in operation. We would like to thank our outstanding workforce for persevering and for professionally completing the wind-down while supporting each other. Additionally, we thank our customers, vendors, equipment providers, and other stakeholders for their loyalty and support.

“The Company explored all available options to keep operations going. However, operating losses sapped all remaining sources of liquidity, and the Company’s liabilities far exceed its assets, all of which are subject to liens in favor of multiple creditors. Despite diligent efforts, the Company was unable to gain commitments to fund ongoing operations, find a buyer of the entire business, or fund a Chapter 11 reorganization. Given its limited remaining resources, the Company concluded that the best alternative was a safe and orderly wind-down. As we complete the wind-down process, our primary goal will be to offer the smoothest possible transition for all stakeholders while maximizing the amount available to apply toward the Company’s obligations.

“Central Freight is in negotiations to sell a substantial portion of its equipment. Additionally, Central Freight is coordinating with other regional LTL carriers to afford its employees opportunities to apply for other LTL jobs in their area. Discussions are ongoing and no purchase of assets or offer of employment is guaranteed.”

Brief history of Central Freight Lines

1925Founded in Waco, Texas, by Woody Callan Sr.
1927Institutes regular routes in Texas between Dallas, Fort Worth and Austin.
1938Dallas facility opens as world’s largest freight facility.
1991Receives 48-state interstate operating authority, expands into Oklahoma.
1993Joins Roadway Regional Group and begins service in Louisiana.
1994Expands into Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and Mississippi.
1995Consolidation of Central, Coles, Spartan and Viking Freight Systems into Viking Freight Inc. is announced. Central’s Waco corporate HQ starts closure.
1996Becomes the Southwestern Division of Viking Freight Inc.
1997Investment group led by senior Central management purchases assets of former CFL from Viking Freight and reopens as a new Central Freight Lines.
1999Expands into California and Nevada.
2009CFL Network provides service to Idaho, Utah, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
2013Acquires Circle Delivery of Tennessee.
2014Acquires DTI, a Georgia LTL carrier.
2017Acquires Wilson; new division created with an increase of 80 terminals.
2020Wins Carrier of the Year from GlobalTranz.
Acquires Volunteer Express Inc. of Dresden, Tennessee.
Source: Central Freight Lines

Warehouse cramming is about to begin — Freightonomics

Warehouse space is at a premium right now and with peak season right around the corner, shippers are starting to scramble for space. 

Zach Strickland and Anthony Smith look into what shippers are doing to prepare for the end-of-year crunch. They welcome Zac Rogers from Colorado State University to the show to talk through the industry tightness. 

The three also talk about the latest Logistics Managers Index results and what they mean for the fourth quarter of 2021. 

Seasonality pushing rejections and rates higher ahead of the Fourth

This week’s DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 75 (Carriers)

Last week’s DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 70 (Carriers) 

Three-month DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Outlook: 70 (Carriers)

The DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the market and estimate the negotiating power for rates between shippers and carriers. 

The Pricing Power Index is based on the following indicators:

Load volumes: Absolute levels positive for carriers, momentum neutral

The Outbound Tender Volume Index at 15,980 is nominally higher now than basically at any point in the past 12 months with the exception of the week prior to Thanksgiving/Black Friday last year. OTVI captures all electronic tenders, including rejected ones, so when accounting for the rejection rate, we can get an even more accurate look at volumes. 

OTVI rose through the back half of May into the national holiday and has risen even further since. Throughout the back half of May and into the middle of June, tender rejections declined substantially. Meaning, current volume throughput is actually understated when comparing OTVI now to OTVI in November 2020. After adjusting for rejected tenders, the accepted outbound tender volume index is just 2.2% below the 2020 peak in November. At that time, OTVI surged towards 17,000, but the rejection rate moved in-kind towards its natural ceiling of 28%. So, the total accepted freight tenders in mid-June is comparable to the peakiest of peak seasons in 2020. Incredible. 

However, since the middle of June, tender rejections have begun increasing again heading into Independence Day, a time when many drivers spend time off the road with their families. The move higher in OTVI this week has been driven primarily by higher rejection rates, rather than higher freight demand. 

Over the past month, the drivers of freight volumes have continued to be imports and from just about every port. The west coast continues to provide seemingly non-stop container ships, while Houston, New Orleans, Miami and Savannah are seeing very strong throughput as well. 

It is van volumes that are driving freight markets higher right now. The Reefer Outbound Tender Volume index has tumbled 25% since its all-time high in the weeks after the polar vortex in February. Since Memorial Day, ROTVI has fallen another 10.5%. This is likely a factor of declining grocery demand, but I would expect the trend to reverse course in the near future as summer festivities accelerate. 

Dry van volumes pushed higher in the back half of May and into June while reefer volumes have declined significantly. 

SONAR: VOTVI.USA (Blue); ROTVI.USA (Green)

The congestion at our nation’s ports has spread from Los Angeles and Long Beach to Oakland, California. The California coastline is a parking lot of container ships, most of which are full to the brim with imports, awaiting berth. As detailed in the economic section, there are some signs that the reversion is underway with Americans paring back spending on pandemic superstar categories in favor of airlines, lodging and entertainment. But spending remains strong despite the moderation, and low inventory levels offset much of the decline that will occur from slowing demand. Real inventories are 3% higher now than pre-pandemic, but real sales growth is far outpacing inventory growth, leading to the lowest inventory-to-sales ratio in decades. 

On the manufacturing side, the ISM Manufacturing PMI expanded in May after declining in April. We’ve been in expansionary territory for 12 consecutive months. New orders, production, imports/exports and employment are all growing. The major issues should come as no surprise: Deliveries are slowing, backlogs are growing and inventories are too low. 

In all, there are many, many catalysts to keep freight demand strong for the foreseeable future. Americans are traveling and spending on services at a high clip, but the high savings rate is enabling it to occur without a massive detriment to goods spending. 

SONAR: OTVI.USA (2021 Blue; 2020 Green; 2019 Orange; 2018  Purple)

Tender rejections: Absolute level and momentum positive for carriers

After declining steadily from mid-March to mid-May, the Outbound Tender Reject Index has reversed course heading into Independence Day. This is typical for a national holiday as carriers selectively choose loads to bring drivers closer to home. OTRI now sits above 25% for the first time in June. 

One of our newest indices in SONAR gives us the ability to compare markets on as close to an apples-to-apples basis as possible. FreightWaves’ Carrier Trend Market Score indices are divided into two perspectives – shipper/broker and carrier. The scores are positioned on a scale from 1-100 and have values measuring van and refrigerated (reefer) capacity. The higher values represent more favorable trends for whichever perspective. For instance, a value near the high-end of the range would suggest very favorable conditions for carriers in our carrier capacity trend score index. 

For the past several weeks, capacity disparities have been driven by import volumes. The markets with the tightest carrier capacity coincide with the nation’s busiest ports. Ontario, California, Savannah, Georgia, and Atlanta all have carrier capacity trend market scores of 100. 

SONAR: Capacity Trend Market Score (Carriers – VAN)

By mode. Reefer rejection rates tumbled from it’s all-time high in March to under 35% in mid-June before popping higher over the past two weeks. Reefer rejections are still quite high from a historical standpoint at 38%, but are significantly lower than just three months ago when reefer carriers were rejecting half of all electronically tendered loads. 

SONAR: VOTRI.USA (Blue); ROTRI.USA (Orange)

Dry van tenders make up the majority of all tenders, so the van rejection rate mirrors the aggregate index closely. Van rejections have surged from ~23% to ~26% over the past two weeks. 

Yes, one-in-four loads being rejected is not ideal, but it’s better than 30%. I am unaware of any meaningful signals that capacity is being added at a rate that would change my outlook. With so many catalysts for demand, and many constraints on drivers including the Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse, driver training school closures and continued government unemployment benefits, the outlook is tight throughout this year and into 2022. That’s not to say we won’t see improvement as consumers revert to pre-pandemic spending habits and drivers enter or reenter the market. But I’m not expecting any quick reversal of this environment; there are simply too many catalysts driving volume and suppressing capacity. 

SONAR: OTRI.USA (2020/21 Blue; 2020 Green; 2019 Orange)

Freight rates: Absolute level and momentum positive for carriers

Throughout June, spot rates have moderated while contract rates have pushed higher. The Truckstop.com dry van rate per mile (incl. fuel) has fallen from $3.21 to $3.11 since the beginning of June, while FreightWaves van contract rates have risen from $2.50 to $2.59/mile, exclusive of fuel. 

I still believe the Truckstop.com dry van national average will not retest the post-vortex surge pricing that brought spot rates up to an all-time high of $3.30. But, there aren’t many catalysts to bring spot rates down anytime soon either. Demand is unwavering with continued strong consumer goods demand, humming industrial recovery and a potentially cooling, yet still sizzling, hot housing market. And carriers can’t fill enough trucks to keep up with demand. 

Prior to the seasonal movements we’re seeing in tender rejections, routing guides generally had been improving through Q2. We should continue to see a convergence between spot and contract rates, but spot rates will remain historically very elevated throughout the summer as demand simply outstrips capacity. 

SONAR: TSTOPVRPM.USA (Blue); VCRPM1.USA (Green)  

Economic stats: Momentum and absolute level neutral

Several economic releases this week are worth noting.

Weekly jobless claims were released Thursday and give us one of the best close-to-real-time indicators of the overall economy.  This week, the data was again very promising as the labor market continues on a bumpy but trajectorially stable recovery path. 

First-time filings totaled 411,000 for the week ended June 19, a slight decrease from the previous total of 418,000 but worse than the 380,000 Dow Jones estimate, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Initial claims have held above 400,000 for consecutive weeks after falling to a pandemic low of 374,000 three weeks ago. As things stand, the current level of initial claims is about double where it was prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The good news on the jobs front is that continuing claims are on the decline, falling to 3.39 million, a drop of 144,000. That number runs a week behind the headline claims total.

Initial jobless claims (weekly in May 2020-May 2021)

At the time of writing, the newest weekly data for the week ending May 29 had not been updated in SONAR. This week, claims fell from 405,000 to 385,000. 

SONAR: IJC.USA

Consumer. Turning to consumer spending, as measured by Bank of America weekly card (both debit and credit) spending data, total card spending (TCS) in the latest week accelerated to 22% over 2019. This is the first time in June that TCS has topped 20% over 2019, but spending has been running up 16-19% consistently on a two-year comp for months. For contect, the average pre-pandemic two-year growth rate was about 8% (from 2012 to 2019). 

The Bank of America team highlighted service spending in the nation’s two largest state economies, California and New York, which are now fully reopened. Spending at restaurants is now well above 2019 in both states, and the team believes there is more capacity for spending to accelerate in the states that were slower to reopen given pent-up demand. 

There was also a notable acceleration in spending on clothing this week, according to Bank of America. It could be a reversal from some softening in the early weeks of June, or an indication of people refreshing wardrobes ahead of a return to work, more travel and vacations. One tepid statement for freight markets from this week;s report: Leisure spending is on the rise and durable goods spending is flatlining.  

FreightWaves’ Flatbed Outbound Tender Reject Index, both a measure of relative demand and capacity, moves directionally with the ISM PMI. 

SONAR: ISM.PMI (Blue); FOTRI.USA (Green) 

Manufacturing. Over the past two weeks, regional manufacturing surveys have reported generally positive readings amid logistical challenges. The New York Fed’s Empire State business conditions index declined 6.9 points to 17.4 in June, retreating from strong readings the past two months. The Empire State Index is a diffusion index with a baseline of zero; any reading above zero indicates improving or expansionary conditions. 

Delivery times lengthened to a new record during the month, new orders and shipments fell, and inventories entered negative territory. The supply chain and transportation challenges are as visible upstream as downstream, but overall the manufacturing sector is handling. Growth continued throughout the second quarter in both the Empire State and Philly Fed indices. 

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve’s business activity index edged lower to a still robust 30.7 in June from 31.5 in the prior month. Unlike NY, the pace of shipments growth accelerated in the Philly region during June. The employment subcomponent rose to a very healthy 30.7 from 19.3 last month, the regional bank said. 

Record-long lead times, wide-scale shortages of critical basic materials, rising commodities prices and difficulties in transporting products are continuing to affect all segments of the manufacturing economy, but demand remains strong. 

Project44 acquires ClearMetal to strengthen predictive tools

Project44, a leader in real-time visibility of the global supply chain, announced on Thursday it has acquired ClearMetal, a San Francisco-based supply chain planning software company that focuses on international freight visibility, predictive planning and overall customer experience. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

ClearMetal, founded by top software engineers and data scientists from Stanford, Google and other Silicon Valley elites, has created a “continuous delivery experience” that leverages proprietary machine learning algorithms that can forecast supply chain disruptions. 

In an interview, Jason Duboe, chief growth officer at project44, explained that bringing in ClearMetal’s elite team is essential for the company’s future predictive solutions.

“Their team construct is fundamentally different. When you look at their data science, machine learning and computer science background, they are best in class,” he said. “Applying the team to solve really interesting challenges, starting with highly predictive ETA and deeper exception management to create more predictive analytics is really a key component here.”

Project44 recently acquired Ocean Insights to gain global supply chain vessel visibility and has announced it has expanded its truckload tracking services within Asia. Bringing on this new team of engineers will allow the company to capitalize on strong predictive tools, strengthening the supply chain of its customers.

“We’re going to be expanding deeper into Asia, and from a port perspective, getting data much earlier than competitors,” explained Duboe. “Our freight forwarder integrations will give us much deeper visibility from an end-to-end perspective in these regions.”

Along with the acquired skills the ClearMetal team will bring to project44, it brings a large book of customers, including large CPGs, retailers, manufacturers, distributors and chemical companies. These advanced use cases will strengthen the predictive planning tools, and project44 continues to expand into different customer markets.

“What we gain from ClearMetal is a holistic platform for anybody that joins the platform in the future,” said Duboe. “They have large customers with incredibly demanding and advanced use cases. So when it comes to order and inventory, functionality, supplier onboarding, and moving upstream into those processes, we can capture exceptions earlier on.”

Blue Yonder acquisition aims to streamline its returns process

Scottsdale, Arizona-based supply chain management company Blue Yonder announced Wednesday that it has acquired full ownership of Inmar Post-Purchase Solutions (IPPS) and will continue to support FedEx Easy Returns.

In a news release emailed to FreightWaves, Blue Yonder stated that its subsidiary Doddle helped acquire the post-purchase solutions company and will offer FedEx customers access to its low-cost, package-and label-free returns solution.

Blue Yonder said its purchase of the remaining 51% of IPPS adds to Doddle’s previously owned 49% of the company since March 2022.

According to the release, FedEx Easy Returns is currently available at around 3,000 drop-off locations in FedEx offices and Kohl’s stores across the U.S. – with plans for rapid growth.


The company and its subsidiary, under the new name Blue Yonder Reverse Retail Operations LLC, will continue to help streamline the returns process for retailers with its Returns Management solution. This returns management system allows consumers to return items without needing to print labels or have packaging, all while streamlining the returns process for retailers.

“According to our consumer retail returns survey, consumers are more likely to use third-party returns services if they have convenient drop-off locations (60%) and offer faster refund processing (47%), so efficient returns are absolutely critical for improving consumer experiences while optimizing costs for retailers,” said Duncan Angove, CEO of Blue Yonder, in the release. “The volume of consumer returns is growing exponentially, but the disparate elements of the reverse logistics process make it hard to keep up. Through the acquisition, we will continue making returns convenient and hassle-free for retailers and consumers.”

“The physical movement of returned items is a major supply chain challenge, yet drop-off locations, transport services, downstream processing tasks and SKU ownership remain siloed,” added Tim Robinson, corporate vice president of returns for Blue Yonder. “With Blue Yonder Returns Management, retailers can optimize their returns process, enhancing speed, sustainability and cost effectiveness while simplifying the returns process for consumers.”


Layoff wave hits freight sector as nearly 9,000 jobs slashed

Layoffs continue to impact the freight industry as firms across the U.S. and Mexico announced 8,794 job cuts over the past several weeks.

The workforce reductions are tied to companies operating in sectors such as trucking, warehousing, logistics, food suppliers and manufacturing.

In the U.S., companies announcing mass layoffs include Lacroix Electronics, FedEx, Frito-Lay, Blue Diamond Growers, Michaels Stores, Kohl’s, Target, JCPenney, Bilfinger Inc., Globe Motors and Geodis Inc., according to media reports and Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notices.

States that saw the most freight-related layoffs include Arizona, Alabama, California, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas.


Freight-related companies in Mexico have also recently announced major workforce reductions.

Steel products producers Arcomex and Schneider Electric are reportedly laying off almost a combined 1,000 workers at factories in the Mexican cities of Queretaro and Tlaxcala, according to El Sol De Tlaxcala.

Tire maker Michelin also announced it was closing a factory in Queretaro, Mexico, eliminating 480 jobs, according to Reuters.

CompanyCityTypeReasonLayoff dateNumber of layoffs
Lacroix ElectronicsGrand Rapids, Michigan; El Paso, Texas; and Juarez, MexicoElectronics manufacturerFrance-based company is closing its two plants in US and Mexico; and a warehouse in El PasoJune1,250
Pixelle Specialty SolutionsChillicothe, OhioProduces specialty papers for printing and packaging applicationsCompany restructuringAug. 10780
Kohl’sMiddletown, OhioRetailerClosing e-fulfillment centerSept. 12768
Blue Diamond GrowersSacramento, CaliforniaAlmond growers cooperativeClosing almond processing and manufacturing operationsSept. 1632
Schneider ElectricTlaxcala, MexicoSteel products manufacturerDownsizingMarch500
MichelinQuerétaro, MexicoTire manufacturerClosing plant, consolidating operationsDec. 31480
ArcomexTlaxcala, MexicoSteel products manufacturerDownsizingMay450
Frito-LayRancho Cucamonga, CaliforniaFood and beverage companyFacility closureJune 11432
FedExJackson, GeorgiaParcel carrierClosing facilityJuly 14383
RWTL Capacity Solutions LLCKingman, ArizonaClass 8 truck leasingUnspecifiedJune 16368
Meyer Burger AmericasGoodyear, ArizonaSolar panel manufacturerClosing plantMay 22355
KRP TransportBurlington, New JerseyTrucking companyUnspecifiedSept. 15298
JCPenney Alliance Supply ChainHaslet, TexasRetailerDistribution center closureNov. 1296
Momence Packing Co.Momence, IllinoisMeat packing companyClosing plant, restructuringJune 2274
Michaels StoresTracy, CaliforniaRetailerDistribution center closureAug. 4229
Need It Now Delivers LLCFort Lauderdale and Jupiter, FloridaTransportation and logistics providerLast mile delivery provider closing two operations due to loss of customerAug. 9171
Bilfinger Inc.Theodore, AlabamaIndustrial manufacturing companyAdjusting workforce based on contract requirementsApril 16143
Panera LLCOrlando, FloridaBakery restaurant chainClosing bread production, distribution facilityJuly 25114
Stephens Distributing Co.Fort Lauderdale, FloridaWarehouse and distribution providerCompany saleDec. 31110
Morgan Truck Body LLCOrrville, OhioManufacturer of commercial truck and van bodiesUnspecifiedAug. 1110
Mission Linen SupplyChino, CaliforniaLinen and uniform supplierLayoffs at its Chino plant due to loss of businessAug. 282
Stingray Pressure PumpingBelmont, OhioManufacturer of industrial products for oil and gas industryPlant closureAug. 1575

Globe Motors		Dothan, AlabamaAutomotive manufacturerUnspecifiedJuly 2573
Accelerate360 DistributionOntario, CaliforniaDistribution and logistics providerClosing facilityAug. 866
Target Corp.Savannah, GeorgiaRetailerCutting jobs at a distribution centerAug. 1562
WIOSS Atlanta LPForest Park, GeorgiaLogistics providerClosing distribution center it operated for KrogerJuly 1953
Pratt IndustriesLivonia, MichiganPackaging supplierLoss of contract with Ford Motor Co.Aug. 1053
Menzies AviationLos AngelesAviation services businessDiscontinuing freighter ground handling services at LAXJuly 3146
Geodis LogisticsMt. Juliet, TennesseeTransport and logistics providerClosing facilityJune 1040
NexTraq LLCAtlantaFleet management solution providerUnspecifiedJuly 2039
Hickman’s Family FarmsBuckeye, ArizonaFresh eggs producer, distributorTemporarily closed due to bird fluJun 1621
GTM Wholesale LiquidatorsSan Diego, CaliforniaRetailerClosing distribution centerJuly 3118
Endries InternationalSycamore, IllinoisIndustrial components maker for OEMsLayoffs at warehouse and office locationUnspecified16
JMJ Equipment Transport Inc.Yuma, ArizonaTrucking companyLayoffsJune 117


DAT and OTR, embroiled in dispute over factoring, reach settlement and end battle

The legal battle between factoring company OTR Solutions and DAT Freight & Analytics has come to a quick end, with DAT disclosing Wednesday that OTR had “voluntarily” ended its suit.

The closure to the lawsuit comes a week after OTR had won a victory in the Superior Court of Cobb County, when a court ordered DAT Solutions to suspend the operations of Outgo, a financial services and factoring company DAT acquired in May.

A spokesman for DAT, which put out a brief announcement about the end to the lawsuit, declined to answer questions submitted by FreightWaves about any provisions in the settlement. 

“Following the resolution, OTR voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit against DAT,” the statement said. 

The lawsuit’s end came even as it appeared OTR had the upper hand in the dispute, at least in court. In the June 10 Cobb County decision, the court said OTR was likely to succeed on the claims it made in the lawsuit. 

The court ordered DAT to suspend operations of Outgo and come into compliance with a 2021 non-compete agreement between OTR and DAT. 

No suggestion of a new role for OTR

Whatever provisions were in the recent agreement between DAT and OTR, it does not appear OTR will have any sort of special presence on the DAT load board as it did before the Outgo acquisition. 

“DAT thanks OTR for their years of partnership and their collaboration in reaching a constructive outcome,” DAT said in a prepared statement.

With the end of the lawsuit, and the ruling by Cobb County Superior County Judge Adele P. Grubbs, DAT is now free to market the factoring services of Outgo on its platform. “Outgo, a DAT product, is fully operational through the DAT One platform—delivering fast, transparent payment services that help carriers manage cash flow and keep their businesses moving,” DAT said in its statement.

OTR also declined to answer further questions beyond its prepared statement. “OTR and DAT were able to reach an amicable resolution,” the statement said. “We look forward to focusing our attention on serving the needs of our clients.”

Before the Outgo acquisition, the relationship between OTR and DAT involved OTR paying referral fees to DAT, while the latter’s load board had a blue checkmark next to OTR’s name to signal DAT had reviewed OTR’s creditworthiness for its factoring activities. 

DAT and OTR had a non-disclosure agreement signed in February 2021. That relationship was strengthened in August of that year with a “referral and revenue sharing agreement.” 

Despite quarterly loss and battered stock, Triumph Financial stays aggressive

TriumphPay’s LoadPay a new tool in fierce battle to get drivers paid faster

Independent terminal operator Outpost adds four new facilities, targets more growth

Airbus, Embraer unveil freighter orders at Paris Air Show

Overhead view of a black E-Freighter from Embraer resting on a tarmac.

Freighter aircraft took the stage at the Paris Air Show on Wednesday, with Airbus receiving an order for two next-generation A350s from Turkey-based MNG Airlines and Embraer announcing the launch customer for its new E190 regional converted freighter. 

The MNG order expands Airbus’ lead over Boeing in the large next-generation freighter category. Customers have agreed to purchase 75 A350 freighters since sales began earlier this decade. Boeing has about 55 orders for the freighter variant of its new 777-X.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia-based startup lessor AviLease agreed to buy 10 A350 cargo jets. The large widebody aircraft is still undergoing final development and testing, with the first production model now slated for delivery in late 2027.

MNG Airlines provides scheduled and charter service to Asia, Europe, and North and Central America, on an outsourced basis for express delivery and general freight customers, including e-commerce shippers. In March, it took delivery of a third A330-300 aircraft that was retrofitted from passenger to cargo configuration. It also operates two A300-600s, two A330-200s and two A321 converted freighters. 

The A350 cargo jet is designed to carry up to 122 U.S. tons with a range of 5,400 miles. Airbus says it will offer up to a 40% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions compared to previous generation freighters, thanks in large measure to the use of lightweight composite materials. 

Embraer targets regional carriers

Meanwhile, Brazilian manufacturer Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) announced that Malta-based Bridges Air Cargo, will be the launch operator for its E190 passenger-to-freighter aircraft. Bridges is part of UK-based Bridges Worldwide, which provides regional airlift for DHL Express, FedEx and UPS in Europe as well freight forwarding services. 

Bridges Air Cargo started flying in late 2023 and currently pays another airline to operate a single ATR 72 turboprop on its behalf. It will lease two E190 aircraft from Regional One, a South Florida-based aircraft trader, which doubled its order to four aircraft during the airshow. Bridges plans to begin E190 operations in the third quarter. 

The E190 is a small narrowbody jet that slots between the standard Boeing 737 family of converted freighters and large turboprop aircraft. Embraer is pitching the plane as well-suited for e-commerce transport because it is sized to shuttle back and forth between hubs and secondary and tertiary markets and is more efficient than older aircraft. It has a main-deck payload of 23,600 pounds. It’s unclear to what extent operators will use underfloor capacity.

Embraer says its E-Jets will have 40% per volume capacity and three times the range of large turboprop freighters, and up to 30% lower operating costs than larger narrowbody jets. The company’s conversion design has been approved by civil aviation authorities in Europe, the U.S. and Brazil.

“The size of the aircraft fills a unique and underserved space in the cargo segment. The jet also strengthens our operational capabilities and paves the way for the development of promising new routes. We are excited to partner with Embraer and Regional One, which is a fundamental step forward for regional air cargo transportation,” said Guy Bridges, CEO of Bridges Air Cargo.

Bridges Worldwide is expanding its footprint into Africa, the Gulf, Indian subcontinent and Asia. 

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Saudi Arabia-based leasing company to buy 10 Airbus A350 freighters

Air France-KLM trims Airbus order for A350 freighters

Fatal accident: Lawyers break down the case of Roth v. NFL and Gursimran Singh | WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

On episode 851 of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner talks to lawyers about a fatal truck accident case. Today, they’ll examine Roth v. NFL and Gursimran Singh. Attorneys Kevin Etzkorn and Nathan A. Steimel break down the timeline of events that led to Gursimran Singh crashing into a stalled car, killing its driver. They’ll explain why they argued Singh was untrained, unqualified, and unsafe.

The latest freight theft victim? Nintendo. Thieves stole $1.4 million worth of Switch 2 consoles from a truck at a Love’s in Bennett, Colorado.

Has the tariff hangover hit ports? Los Angeles box volumes have fallen to two-year lows. FreightWaves’ Stuart Chirls helps us uncover what’s happening with shipping.

Plus, a trucker needs your help; what’s your inseam?; crane crashes; and more.

Feds approve waiver for Alabama rail project amid automation concerns

APM Container terminal at Port of Mobile

The Federal Railroad Administration has approved a Buy America waiver for a planned intermodal container transfer facility (ICTF) in Montgomery, Alabama despite concerns that such a waiver could lead to lost jobs through automation.

The Alabama State Port Authority (ASPA), which will oversee the ICTF, told the Federal Railroad Administration that the waiver is necessary in order to purchase two rubber-tired gantry cranes it wants to install at the facility, located next to the main CSX rail line between Montgomery and Mobile, Alabama.

Projects receiving funding under FRA’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) program – ASPA received a $67.3 million CRISI grant for the project in 2022 – must adhere to the agency’s Buy America requirements.

But FRA may waive those requirements if it determines that:


  • Applying the Buy America requirements would be inconsistent with the public interest;
  • Steel, iron, and goods produced in the U.S. are not produced in a sufficient and reasonably available amount or are not of a satisfactory quality;
  • Rolling stock or power train equipment cannot be bought and delivered in the United States within a reasonable time; or
  • Including domestic material will increase the cost of the overall project by more than 25%.

“FRA has determined that the two rubber-tired gantry cranes, including spreaders, that meet ASPA’s technical specifications are not produced in the United States in a sufficient and reasonably available amount or satisfactory quality” consistent with the regulation, FRA stated in a notice published on Wednesday.

“FRA finds ASPA has conducted appropriate due diligence through market research and an open procurement process to identify potential domestic suppliers for the products. ASPA’s efforts included a market research study that identified one potential supplier; however, ASPA did not receive any responses to its RFP from domestic suppliers.”

The Transportation Trades Department (TTD), part of the AFL-CIO, which represents railroad employees, had protested the waiver last year, arguing that because ASPA’s bid request stipulates that the cranes allow for future conversion to remote operations, a waiver “may serve as a back door to securing federal funding for a huge share of the cost of equipment that will eventually be converted to semi-automated or automated functions.”

“Put simply, this strategy, if successful, would incentivize procurements that operators would not have made without the government’s intervention,” asserted TTD President Greg Regan in comments filed with the FRA.


“In other words, the federal government would be subsidizing the near-future elimination of jobs.”

Responding to TTD’s concerns, FRA pointed out that the waiver does not set precedents and will expire upon the closeout of the grant award, estimated to be April 2028.

In addition, because the ICTF will serve international container traffic that passes through the Port of Mobile, Alabama, the waiver will help ASPA “promote American jobs by supporting the transportation needs of Central Alabama’s growing manufacturing, agricultural, and retail industries,” the agency stated.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by John Gallagher.

New Freightos index: Israel-Iran conflict yet to hit shipping

The ongoing Israel-Iran conflict has not severely impacted freight markets yet, but there remains a significant concern regarding the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman.

This strategic passage is crucial to Persian Gulf nations exporting 20% of the global oil supply, said analyst Freightos’ research chief Judah Levine in a note. A disruption could significantly impact oil prices and international shipping routes. 

Research shows an adequate global oil supply at present, which might mitigate immediate price surges should the strait close. Yet, any blockage will unquestionably reroute shipping paths and inject volatility into both oil and freight markets.

Brent crude oil opened at $72.20 on Wednesday, up from $66.80 on June 12 prior to Israel’s attacks on Iran. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $72.92 on the New York Mercantile Exchange; JP Morgan had forecast a peak of $66 per barrel in 2025. 


Benchmark diesel prices used as the basis for most fuel surcharges made their largest upward move since January and the third-largest increase since the start of 2024.

Only 2% to 3% of global container volumes pass through the waterway, so a direct container market impact would primarily affect the Middle East. Levine said a closure, if it occurs, would necessitate the redirection of transshipment volumes, particularly impacting Dubai’s Port of Jebel Ali – the busiest hub in the Gulf. This could cause congestion in alternative south Asian ports and elevate freight rates, he said. 

Israel’s Zim on Monday said operations at Haifa and Ashdod in Israel were proceeding normally despite missile attacks by Iran.

Container shipping rates on the eastbound trans-Pacific are fluctuating against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions and evolving trade negotiations.


The tariff ceasefire between China and the United States shows some easing in demand, according to the Freightos Baltic Index, following a sharp increase in capacity due to restored services by carriers and new sailings which may have overshot actual demand. This may have led to some vessels departing with cargo space unfilled.

For the week ending June 13, Asia-U.S. West Coast prices increased 9% to $5,994 per forty foot equivalent unit. Asia-U.S. East Coast rates increased 11% to $7,099 per FEU.

This could potentially cause the rates, which experienced a post-May rebound, to ease further, said Levine. Daily rates to the West Coast, despite a brief spike, are already showing a 3% decline from last week’s average, indicating market adjustments.

Two U.S. companies have sued the Trump administration over the legality of the tariffs, asking the U.S. Supreme Court for an expedited review.

A tentative trade agreement between the U.S. and China would maintain a minimum 30% tariff on Chinese goods and 10% levy on American exports. Levine said that the early rush from shippers, driven by anticipation of tariff adjustments, has led to frontloading. Consequently, container volumes spiked, but this may taper as the year progresses, impacting freight demand.

The anticipated China-US deal, if confirmed, could stagger shipment volumes over the traditional peak months, reducing the urgency seen earlier in the year. Despite this, the National Retail Federation’s forecast predicted a dip in July arrivals compared to April, suggesting some of the frontloading might diminish the volume strength for the rest of 2023, regardless of a finalized trade agreement.

The trans-Pacific volatility was reflected in recent peak season surcharges announced by ocean carriers, effective on various dates in July. These range from CMA CGM’s $4,100 per container from Asia to Northern Europe; Maersk’s $4,000 per container from the Indian Subcontinent and Middle East to North American West Coast; and Hapag-Lloyd’s $500 per container for Indian Subcontinent and Middle East to North America.


Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

Tariff damage looms without new trade deal, says economist

WATCH: ‘Dark fleet’ tanker collision sparks fire near Strait of Hormuz

Los Angeles box volume hits lowest level in two years

Israel ports unfazed by new missile strikes

Was the $1.4 Million Nintendo Switch 2 heist an inside job?

Nintendo Switch

On June 8, 2025, a trailer carrying 2,810 Nintendo Switch 2 consoles, valued at $1.4 million, was stolen, discovered missing during a pre-trip inspection at a Love’s Travel Stop in Bennett, Colorado. This major gaming hardware heist highlights the vulnerability of high-value cargo.

Rising Cargo Theft

Cargo theft surged 27% in 2024, with 3,625 incidents averaging $202,364, per Verisk CargoNet. Electronics, like these consoles, are prime targets. Strategic thefts, including double-brokering and identity fraud, spiked 430% in 2024. Organized networks, often overseas, exploit digital tools like load boards, complicating recovery.

Incident Details

At 8 a.m. on June 8, 2025, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a theft report at Love’s Truck Stop, 1191 S. 1st St., Bennett, Colorado. A semi-truck driver found the trailer broken into, with multiple pallets missing.

Cargo and Value

The stolen cargo comprised 2,810 Nintendo Switch 2 consoles, each worth $499, totaling $1.4 million. Reportedly Mario Kart World bundles, they were part of a major shipment for the newly launched platform.

Journey Details

The consoles were en route from Nintendo of America’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington, to a GameStop distribution center in Grapevine, Texas. The driver, unaware of the trailer’s specific contents, described it as carrying “games or toys.”

Investigation Challenges

Investigators cannot confirm whether the theft occurred at the truck stop or elsewhere. GPS tracking, common for high-value cargo, aids logistics but risks exposing trailer locations to thieves. Classified as a major felony, the case could lead to charges of theft valued at $1 million or more, plus criminal mischief.

Inside Job Suspicions

Social media networks suggest an inside job. Stealing 8–10 pallets, weighing thousands of pounds, required specialized equipment like a pallet jack and a straight truck, indicating meticulous planning. The driver’s claim of ignorance about the load’s value, contrasted with the targeted theft of coveted consoles, points to leaked supply chain information—possibly from Nintendo, the freight broker, or the carrier. The heist’s undetected execution implies knowledge of logistics, likely from someone with access to shipment details. Organized crime groups, familiar with trucking operations, often exploit insider information, as seen in past console thefts.

Security Recommendations

To reduce theft risks, drivers hauling high-value loads should:

  • Use team drivers for constant supervision.
  • Never leave trailers unattended; park in well-lit, monitored areas if necessary.
  • Secure trailers with high-security locks and tamper-resistant seals.
  • Install real-time GPS trackers and cargo monitoring systems.
  • Conduct frequent visual inspections of seals and locks.
  • Vary routes and schedules to avoid predictable patterns.
  • Stay vigilant for suspicious activity and report concerns immediately.

Call for Information

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office seeks public assistance to recover the stolen consoles and identify the perpetrators. Contact the tip line at 720-874-8477 with any information.

Independent terminal operator Outpost adds four new facilities, targets more growth

Outpost, the operator of a network of truckstop-like facilities that offer parking and maintenance but also services like cross dock capacity, has acquired four new locations.

In an interview with FreightWaves, CEO Trent Cameron, who also is a co-founder, said the network of Outpost facilities now stands at 25 and that he expects the company to add another eight to 10 by the end of the year. (Cameron also said Outpost has “two really substantial things coming down the pike” in 30 to 45 days that would “blow these out of the water.”)

The size and scope of the four facilities that the company acquired shows that while the overriding model for Outpost facilities is somewhat consistent, there still are significant differences on the ground. 

The largest of the new sites is in Dallas, at a former FedEx facility. It is 27 acres. The new Outpost in Las Vegas is 11 acres. That is also the size of a new operation in Savannah, Georgia. At what is now the company’s second facility in California’s Inland Empire, there are just four and a half acres.  

They are expected to be open later this year. 

Two pots of money

Outpost raised $12.5 million last year in series A funding, a number that is dwarfed by the $500 million pool of capital that Outpost is deploying to acquire and develop its various facilities around the country. Greenpoint Partners was the lead investor in the $12.5 million funding as well as the $500 million fund for acquisitions.

“Outpost is the brand, the operator, the technology builder,” Cameron said in explaining the distinction between the two. “We also are the real estate investor and developer. The buckets of capital have been separate.”

“We feel the next 12 months ahead are really going to be a time where we start growing exponentially, because we’re seeing better data in the real estate market,” Cameron added. He also said the company has made “a big investment in our team.”

Growth is ramping up after some difficult years, Cameron said. “We experienced a real recessionary period, not only in freight but also in real estate, with rising interest rates and people buying property at peak prices,” he said. Outpost has found it “hard to transact” with both its customers and with property owners but believes that is now easing. 

Parking is biggest revenue source

Parking is the largest percentage of revenue at Outpost facilities, Cameron said. Parking arrangements at an Outpost outlet can be for one night or “ten years,” he added.

It’s difficult to look at the Outpost business model and not see a truckstop/travel center. But they aren’t the same.

None of the parking is free at Outpost; companies like Love’s Travel Stop offers its parking for free, in order to get “boots on the ground” that are likely to use other services at the travel stop like food and showers.

But at the same time, a travel stop doesn’t have the sort of trucking capacity found at Outpost. For example, the new Dallas area Outpost has 800 demarcated parking spaces. Love’s just announced a new travel stop in Ohio with 80 spaces; a new outlet in Missouri announced in April has 76 parking spaces.

Maintenance at the Outpost sites is not provided by Outpost employees, as they would most likely be at a travel center. “We have maintenance partnerships, where we have mechanics that are on site at over half of our sites right now ready to help drivers and carriers when they’re having issues with their trucks, or even just do routine inspection or routine maintenance,” Cameron said.

But that’s the overlap. Cross dock facilities at the Outpost operations are not available at traditional travel centers, but it is a key offering by the company. Facilities for drop and hook operations also can be found at Outpost.

No freight being stored

Freight is not stored at Outpost facilities, Cameron said. There are facilities on the site of several locations that are described as warehouses, but are not being used for traditional storage activities. But needed equipment or materials can be stored there. 

“We sort of work with our customers to understand what their needs may be in any given market at any given time, and that sort of work backwards from there,” Cameron said. 

There are no food facilities at Outpost sites. But Cameron did say “we are very open to partnering with anyone that wants and can serve our customers at their assets.”

He described Outpost as a “multi tenant terminal operator, so we’re looking to invest in sites that have a bunch of utility and can serve a lot of different customers.”

Cameron acknowledged the freight market remains weak. “But we’re talking to our customers, and there is a lot more optimism about what is coming over the next six to nine months so hopefully we have finally come out of that trough.”

More articles by John Kingston

Onstage in Chicago, CHRW talks tech and staffing; RXO sees language order hitting capacity

Logistics GDP share rose in ’24, not likely to drop: CSCMP report

California’s suit on Congressional ZEV-related denial says federal action overreached

Echo Global Logistics: leading in freight fraud prevention

Echo Global Logistics has emerged as a standout performer in the freight industry’s battle against fraud, earning recognition as a winner of the 2025 FreightWaves Fraud Fighter Awards. With an impressive record of delivering over one million truckload shipments in 2024 while maintaining a loss rate of less than 0.01% due to theft, Echo has established itself as an industry leader in fraud prevention strategies.

According to Jay Gustafson, EVP of Brokerage Operations at Echo, the landscape of freight fraud is evolving rapidly. “We’ve seen a growing trend of strategic truckload theft through digital fraud and/or identity theft. This type of fraud has become very prevalent and we’ve seen it continue to grow,” Gustafson said. Despite this increasing threat, Echo remains “well-positioned to handle these types of cases.”

Echo’s approach to fighting fraud centers on integrating advanced technology throughout its operations. “At Echo, we employ a thorough carrier vetting process and integrate technology into our entire process to keep freight safe with up-to-date measurements,” Gustafson explained.

The company has implemented sophisticated tracking solutions that provide real-time visibility into cargo movement. “Integrating GPS-based, covert tracking systems into cargo provides shippers with real-time monitoring and alerts, enabling their swift response to suspicious activities,” said Gustafson.

This technological advantage extends to data analysis as well. Echo has developed capabilities to “aggregate third-party data on carriers to help stay ahead of potentially bad actors.” Their Transportation Management System (TMS) then “analyzes and leverages that data to make sure the right carriers are in our network and booked on the right freight.”

Echo remains vigilant about emerging fraud tactics in the industry. Gustafson believes that “fraud will always be a problem when it comes to freight,” noting that “bad actors have already found new ways to thwart security systems, from posing as legitimate carriers to purchasing secure carrier information from actual providers to impersonate a carrier.”

Looking ahead, Echo expects digital fraud to remain the primary concern. “Strategic theft through digital activity is where we expect to continue to see trends in theft,” Gustafson predicted. “As technology becomes more and more central to the equation, adding safeguards as we go will be crucial to ensuring fraudulent transactions can’t slip through the cracks.”

Echo emphasizes that combating fraud requires cooperation across the entire freight ecosystem. “Fighting fraud benefits all parties, and brokers, shippers, and carriers should all work together and share data to combat theft,” Gustafson advised. This collaborative approach reflects Echo’s understanding that fraud prevention is a shared responsibility.

At the core of Echo’s fraud prevention strategy is a comprehensive carrier selection process. The company “employs a rigorous carrier vetting process, that includes thorough verifications of DOT and MC numbers, insurance coverage, licensing, and activity history.” This multi-layered approach ensures that only trustworthy carriers join Echo’s network.

Echo has developed specialized protocols for handling high-value shipments and targeted commodities. Their Targeted Commodity Protection Process specifically addresses freight exceeding $100,000 in cargo value or items at higher risk of theft. These shipments must be “marked accordingly prior to sourcing,” and carrier sales teams follow a specific Standard Operating Procedure when handling such loads.

The company maintains a select group of “Targeted Commodity Approved” carriers who have “successfully handled freight for Echo and undergone a comprehensive compliance review.” These carriers receive specific guidance on reducing theft risks, including “avoiding unsecured yards when possible.”

Echo continues to refine its security measures to stay ahead of evolving threats. Earlier this year, the company “tightened the criteria for a carrier to become TC approved even further.” Their enhanced review process now evaluates “length of time for active authority, how long they have been in the Echo network, how many loads they have hauled for Echo over various time periods, and status of ELD connection in Highway™.”

Echo’s approach to fraud prevention extends to employee training and organizational culture. Gustafson recommends that companies “handle high-value and targeted commodities with even greater security.” Echo uses its technology to analyze data which indicates which products and shipments are particularly vulnerable so as to ensure their safety can be maintained every step of the way.

This commitment to security is ingrained in Echo’s company culture, embodied in their mottos #CarryTheLoadTogether and #BetterIsTheOnlyOption, reflecting their dedication to continuous improvement in fraud prevention.

Through comprehensive vetting processes, technological innovation, and industry collaboration, Echo Global Logistics has established itself as a leader in freight fraud prevention, setting standards that benefit the entire logistics industry.