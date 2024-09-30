Marquee takes educational approach to insurance, unveils tech

Trucking insurance provider Marquee Insurance Group (MIG) recently launched its Express Lane portal, designed to streamline insurance processes for its carriers as the company strives to create a one-stop shop for trucking operations.

“Since 2022, we’ve undergone a major digital transformation, upgrading all our systems and ensuring the technology infrastructure is in place to connect with insurance markets and other partners. This allows us to access data that enhances the customer experience,” said Nate Marquardt, vice president of corporate strategy at MIG.

Insurance plays a crucial role in a trucking company’s bottom line by protecting against financial risks like accidents, cargo loss and liability claims. Comprehensive coverage and competitive premiums can help reduce potential losses, safeguard assets and ensure smooth operations despite unforeseen incidents.

Truck and trailer after a fire. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

However, navigating the insurance process can be challenging for small carriers, especially truckers who have started their own businesses and may lack the knowledge to make informed decisions.



