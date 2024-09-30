Marquee takes educational approach to insurance, unveils tech

Trucking insurance provider Marquee Insurance Group (MIG) recently launched its Express Lane portal, designed to streamline insurance processes for its carriers as the company strives to create a one-stop shop for trucking operations.
“Since 2022, we’ve undergone a major digital transformation, upgrading all our systems and ensuring the technology infrastructure is in place to connect with insurance markets and other partners. This allows us to access data that enhances the customer experience,” said Nate Marquardt, vice president of corporate strategy at MIG.
Insurance plays a crucial role in a trucking company’s bottom line by protecting against financial risks like accidents, cargo loss and liability claims. Comprehensive coverage and competitive premiums can help reduce potential losses, safeguard assets and ensure smooth operations despite unforeseen incidents.
However, navigating the insurance process can be challenging for small carriers, especially truckers who have started their own businesses and may lack the knowledge to make informed decisions.
“Our goal is to simplify the coverage process with this self-guided portal, where carriers can input information and receive recommended coverage. This has already driven significant traffic to our site,” said Marquardt.
As MIG continues to expand its technology platform, the company plans to build on the successful strategy of its founding members, Kevin Nolan and Fritz Owens, who founded OTR Solutions as well. MIG will also leverage its partnership with OTR to provide a one-stop, educational approach to serving both trucking and brokerage customers.
Related: OTR rebrands to help SMB carriers compete with large fleets
“Our partnerships allow us to educate customers, helping them solve problems that can take years to figure out on their own. If we just focus on insurance, or [OTR] just focus on factoring, no one is truly helping these carriers,” said Brett Dykes, vice president and head of sales at MIG.
In the next 12 months, MIG aims to expand further into the brokerage insurance market and enhance Express Lane, allowing customers to purchase surety bonds and various cargo coverages.
“What sets us apart is our deep understanding of the industry and the insurance landscape. We’ve had customers go with other quotes, only to return saying they bought coverage they didn’t even need. By continuing to educate, raise awareness and help de-risk their operations, we build loyalty and trust with every renewal,” Dykes added.
Dykes noted that the company frequently receives calls, particularly as insurance rates continue to rise — from 8.8 cents per mile in 2022 to 9.9 cents per mile in 2023. Carriers need to recognize where costs can be cut and where risks should not be taken.
Related: ATRI releases June update to operational cost of trucking report
Looking ahead to 2025, Dykes outlined MIG’s goals of training its team to better educate customers, expanding its technology offerings, and fostering a company culture that reflects these priorities.
“Culture is key because it encourages employees to share ideas on improving the customer experience. Our partnerships are also crucial, ensuring that wherever our customers go, we’re there,” said Dykes.
Securing your competitive edge: Preparing for the next market upswing
Morgan Stanley cuts earnings expectations amid surging insurance costs
NJ insurers: Umbrella policies key to meeting new truck coverage minimums