ATRI releases June update to operational cost of trucking report

(Source: ATRI)

The American Transportation Research Institute has released a June 2024 update of its operational cost of trucking analysis. The report, first published in 2008, provides benchmarking data in the for-hire fleet segment. The data in the report was collected directly and confidentially from motor carriers of all sectors and sizes, with nondisclosure agreements signed on request. ATRI respondents varied by sector: 31% of respondents were truckload, 48% less-than-truckload and 20.7% other/specialized. The report then compared this with the entire U.S. for-hire trucking space, which is 58% truckload, 27.5% LTL and 14.5% other/specialized.

The release noted, “The soft 2023 freight market posed many challenges for operational efficiency, as tracked in the report. Deadhead mileage, a critical financial drain, rose to an average of 16.3 percent for all non-tank operations, and driver turnover rose by five percentage points in the truckload sector.

“These pressures combined with low freight rates strained profitability across the industry. Average operating margins were 6 percent or lower in all fleet sizes and sectors other than LTL. The truckload and specialized sectors experienced drops in per-mile or per-truck revenue, and most saw ‘other costs’ – expenses outside of the core marginal line-items – increase as a share of total revenue.”

The report notes that the total marginal cost of operating a truck in 2023 was $2.27 per mile. While that’s a new record, it is an increase of only 0.8% compared to 2022. The largest change in operational costs came from declines in fuel costs, which fell 8.8 cents per mile. Other notable increases came from insurance premiums and truck and trailer payments. Removing fuel costs, the total marginal cost of trucking was up 6.6% instead of 0.8%. The removal of fuel costs saw costs rise from $1.61 per mile in 2022 to $1.716 in 2023.