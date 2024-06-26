Wheeler Trucking to pay $65K to settle EEOC religious discrimination suit

Wheeler Trucking, an automotive hauling company based in Michigan, will pay $65,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission after a Torah-observant employee reported religious discrimination.

Charles R. Lynch III, who practices Torah-observant Christianity, worked for Wheeler from 2016 until 2021 at the company’s Sheffield, Ohio, location. Lynch, who the September lawsuit says identifies as Middle Eastern and of Israeli descent, was subjected to racial slurs throughout his employment with the company. Co-workers and supervisors sometimes called him “Osama bin Laden” and other offensive names.

“Employers that fail to correct and prevent harassment must be held accountable,” Philadelphia District Office Regional Attorney Debra Lawrence said in an announcement. “The EEOC is committed to remedying and preventing harassment because of race and religion and to ensuring that employers do not retaliate against workers because they engage in protected activity.”

