Buttigieg taps Vinn White to head FMCSA

WASHINGTON — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has appointed Vinn White as the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s deputy administrator, succeeding Robin Hutcheson, who resigned as FMCSA administrator in January.

Sue Lawless, FMCSA’s chief safety officer and a career federal employee, has been serving since then as acting administrator until a political appointee was designated to fill the role.

FMCSA Deputy Administrator Vinn White

“It is an honor to take on this role, and I thank Secretary Buttigieg for his trust and confidence in my ability to lead the important work of FMCSA,” White said in a statement on Tuesday. “Our agency is focused on enhancing safety for all roadway users, and I am committed to working with safety partners across the commercial motor vehicle industry to get this work done.”

White also serves as DOT’s acting chief artificial intelligence officer, where he oversees the development and use of AI based on administration policies and priorities.



