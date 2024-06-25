Buttigieg taps Vinn White to head FMCSA

WASHINGTON — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has appointed Vinn White as the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s deputy administrator, succeeding Robin Hutcheson, who resigned as FMCSA administrator in January.
Sue Lawless, FMCSA’s chief safety officer and a career federal employee, has been serving since then as acting administrator until a political appointee was designated to fill the role.
“It is an honor to take on this role, and I thank Secretary Buttigieg for his trust and confidence in my ability to lead the important work of FMCSA,” White said in a statement on Tuesday. “Our agency is focused on enhancing safety for all roadway users, and I am committed to working with safety partners across the commercial motor vehicle industry to get this work done.”
White also serves as DOT’s acting chief artificial intelligence officer, where he oversees the development and use of AI based on administration policies and priorities.
Prior to joining FMCSA, he was responsible for coordinating DOT initiatives on emerging transportation technologies, including policies related to automated driving systems, drones and advanced air mobility systems. He also helped launch the department’s Transforming Transportation Advisory Committee.
In 2016, White served as DOT’s acting assistant secretary of transportation for policy and deputy assistant secretary.
In addition to federal service, White’s career included a tenure as a senior adviser to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.
“During that time, White worked on transportation and mobility policy and engaged closely with the NJ Department of Transportation, Motor Vehicle Commission, NJ Transit, and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to inform state strategies and approaches,” according to FMCSA.
3 Comments
A Mel S
Three years from now and the American Trucking industry will be in such a funky that we old blue coller drivers will all quit or already have been fired!
Regulations will be unbearable and unattainable to bear.
Insurance and Taxes will be astronomical. Maybe 15 Mega Companies nationally will be able to –
Keep Truckin!
Brian Lyons
Maybe I missed it, but it does not appear that there is any private sector experience. How is it possible that we have a person reach the top of a regulator agency without any private sector experience.
pete bootygay
Another person that’s never even sat inside a truck to determine how and what we can and can’t do. sigh.