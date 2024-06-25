NHTSA denies crash victim families’ request for truck rear-guard probe

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators have declined a request by parents of children killed in truck crashes to open an investigation into defective truck equipment designed to prevent fatalities in collisions with automobiles.

In denying petition filed in 2022 by Jerry and Marianne Karth, Eric Hein, and Lois Durso-Hawkins, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ruled that the issues raised “are best addressed through its recent rulemaking and the ongoing actions” undertaken by NHTSA as required by the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to Eileen Sullivan, NHTSA’s associate administrator for enforcement, in a notice issued Tuesday.

Specifically, the petitioners were seeking an investigation — and subsequent equipment recall — into fatal crashes in which passenger cars collide with the rear end of a truck, referred to as an underride, due to a defective or a missing rear impact guard (RIG) mounted on the back of van-type or box trailers.

“The DOT can no longer feign ignorance to the danger of rear underride collisions,” the petitioners wrote. “NHTSA must conduct an analysis, in which they will certainly find that this known defect poses an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety and is therefore a ‘safety defect,’ and subsequently order manufacturers to conduct a recall to mitigate the dangers of death and serious injury from semi-trailers lacking effective rear impact guards.”



