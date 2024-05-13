House, Senate lawmakers introduce road-crash victim bill

WASHINGTON — Marianne Karth lost two daughters in a truck crash 11 years ago and has been on a mission since then to get regulators in Washington to step up oversight of truck safety so that other parents can avoid her trauma.

A major development in that quest was the introduction last week of identical bills in the U.S. House and Senate to establish a career (not politically appointed) victim advocate position within the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The goal is to ensure that concerns from families of those injured or killed on the nation’s roads are heard in Washington while also making DOT road safety policy more accessible to victims and their families.

On May 4, 2013, while driving from North Carolina to Texas with three of her children, Karth was hit by a truck in an adjacent lane that did not stop in time for slowed traffic. The impact spun her car around and the truck hit her car a second time, forcing it backward and underneath a second truck’s trailer, a type of car-truck collision known as an “underride” crash.



