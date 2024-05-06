House seeks to crack down on Postal Service trucking contractors

WASHINGTON — House lawmakers have approved legislation directing the U.S. Postal Service to set new rules for keeping track of crashes involving its trucking contractors, including penalties against motor carriers for failing to report them.

On Monday the House passed, by voice vote, the Mail Traffic Deaths Reporting Act of 2024, which would require contract carriers and Postal Service employees to report to the agency roadway crashes involving vehicles carrying mail and resulting in injury or death no later that three days after the crash.

It also would require the Postal Service to maintain an internal database of such reports and publish an annual summary of information related to the reports.

The legislation, introduced in March by Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., is in response to investigations of the Postal Service’s safety records involving its long-haul contract carriers and a government watchdog report published in February revealing lax oversight of its partner trucking companies, brokers and drivers.



