Crash data involving new truck, bus drivers getting worse

WASHINGTON — Deaths resulting from large-truck crashes where newly licensed drivers are involved continues to rise, according to recent government data, but a proposed safety requirement that could help reduce those deaths will likely be delayed again.

The percentage of fatal large truck and bus crashes involving new-entrant carriers has climbed from 4.6% to 7.4% from 2017 to 2022, according to a snapshot of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data taken at the end of 2023.

In 2022, those crashes resulted in 494 deaths and over $5.5 billion in costs.

“Unfortunately this trend continues among recent new-entrant program graduates,” said Kelly Stowe, an engineer with FMCSA, referring to the agency’s New Entrant Safety Assurance Program.



