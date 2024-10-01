Biden scolds ocean carriers for not paying dockworkers ‘fair’ wages

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden broke his silence on the labor dispute between the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) by accusing employers of hoarding profits.

“Ocean carriers have made record profits since the pandemic and in some cases profits grew in excess of 800 percent compared to their profits prior to the pandemic,” Biden said in a statement issued by the White House on Tuesday, after the ILA went on strike at 14 ports on the U.S. East and Gulf coasts, halting container and roll-on/roll-off operations at 36 marine terminals.

“Executive compensation has grown in line with those profits and profits have been returned to shareholders at record rates. It’s only fair that workers, who put themselves at risk during the pandemic to keep ports open, see a meaningful increase in their wages as well.”

VIDEO: ILA strike at Port of Houston on Oct. 1

Credit: Jim Allen/FreightWaves

In urging USMX to the bargaining table with an acceptable wage offer, Biden also warned the carriers against taking advantage of supply chain disruptions caused by Hurricane Helene.



