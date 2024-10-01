Dock workers commence strikes at ports across U.S. East, Gulf Coast

Union dock workers have officially begun their strike against employers at ports across the U.S. East and Gulf Coasts early Tuesday morning.

The strikes are expected to cost the U.S. $5 billion per day and stunt supply chains across the eastern seaboard. This is the first time since 1977 for a port strike of this magnitude to rock the country.

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) is the union behind the strike against its U.S. Maritime Alliance (USMX) employers for a new master contract. The two groups negotiated back and forth up until late Monday night, when the union’s deadline for a strike expired at midnight.

As of midnight, there have been no public statements from ILA regarding negotiations or the strike. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, meanwhile, announced their support for the Longshoremen’s union in a news release sent Monday night.



