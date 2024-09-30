New York governor urges union, USMX to reach deal before port strike

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday urged dockworkers preparing to strike and their employers to come to an agreement that respects workers and averts supply chain disruptions.

This comes as the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) has vowed to strike against its U.S. Maritime Alliance (USMX) employers starting at midnight tonight if negotiations fail.

“That deadline is rapidly approaching,” Hochul said in a press conference streamed live on YouTube. “If an agreement is not reached by later today, ports from Maine to Texas will face a strike [of] 47,000 workers, 4,500 of which are right here in the New York and New Jersey area, and we represent the largest port on the East Coast, the second largest in the nation.”

Hochul said East Coast ports have not had a strike of this magnitude since the last ILA strike in 1977. According to a news release from her office, the potential strike is not anticipated to affect petrochemical goods like home heating oil, gasoline and diesel.



