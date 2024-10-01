Port strike could throttle imports from cars to bananas and vaccines

As the International Longshoremen’s Association strike at East and Gulf Coast ports gets underway, what goods can shippers and consumers expect to miss the most if a work stoppage shutting down container and ro-ro services drags on?

Among the top 10 U.S. import commodities, 62% of all machinery shipments move through East Coast ports, followed by apparel textiles and leather goods, 55%, and 55% of motor vehicles.

The top import through the Port of New York-New Jersey, the second-busiest U.S. container hub, are beverages. Nonalcoholic products were 28% of the port’s total, and 32% of all such beverages are imported into the U.S. by water. Beer is second at 9% and accounts for 35% of all imports. But there’s good news since 79% of beer sold in the U.S. in 2023 was domestically produced.

The port complex imported 403,000 vehicles in 2023, of a nationwide total 6.5 million imports overall. But that pales in comparison to the Port of Baltimore, the leading vehicle import gateway, which handled approximately 850,000 cars and trucks in 2023.



