Port employers say they have exchanged new contract offers with longshore union in bid to avert strike

PORT NEWARK, N.J. — Port employers said they have exchanged new contract offers with the International Longshoremen’s Association, just hours before a strike deadline takes effect that would shut down container handling at East Coast ports.

“In the last 24 hours, the United States Maritime Alliance and ILA have traded counter offers related to wages,” the employers said in a statement posted to their website. “The USMX increased our offer and has also requested an extension of the current Master Contract, now that both sides have moved off their previous positions. We are hopeful that this could allow us to fully resume collective bargaining around the other outstanding issues — in an effort to reach an agreement.”

The group of terminal operators and ocean container lines said their new offer would increase wages by nearly 50%, triple employer contributions to union retirement plans, strengthen health care options, and retain the current language around automation and semi-automation. No further details were disclosed.

The ILA earlier rejected the employers’ offer, but a source familiar with negotiations said that the union has lowered slightly its demand for a 77% wage increase over six years of the master contract, and that the USMX has increased their initial offer.



