Poll by US Chamber finds voters want Biden to halt potential port strike

WASHINGTON — A national poll conducted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce suggests that a majority of American voters want the federal government to intervene if dockworkers go on strike starting Tuesday.

According to the chamber’s poll, which surveyed 1,467 voters in September, 57% support action on the part of the administration “to keep the ports open and operating while negotiations continue,” while roughly 20% were opposed to federal intervention. The chamber said the poll’s margin of error is approximately 2.8%.

Biden at the White House on Monday commenting on the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. (Photo: The White House)

The group used the poll to pressure President Joe Biden to intervene in the contract negotiations between the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the U.S. Maritime Alliance (USMX) by invoking the Taft-Hartley Act to avoid a work stoppage at 36 terminal locations at 14 ports from Maine to Texas beginning on Tuesday.

“Simply put, you have the authority to keep contract negotiations going while keeping the ports open,” wrote Chamber of Commerce President Suzanne Clark in a letter sent to Biden on Monday. “Taft-Hartley would provide time for both parties in negotiation to reach a deal on a new labor contract.”