Port strike still on schedule, union says

Tens of thousands of dockworkers at East Coast ports reaffirmed plans to walk off the job when the current contract with port employers expires as of 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

The International Longshoremen’s Association in a statement Sunday reaffirmed its plans to set up pickets Oct. 1 at ports from Maine to Texas in a job action that directly involves 25,000 workers in container and ro-ro services.

The union charged that the United States Maritime Alliance representing terminal operators and ocean carriers “refuses to address a half-century of wage subjugation where Ocean Carriers (sic) profits skyrocketed from millions to mega-billion dollars, while ILA wages remained flat.”

The union is reportedly seeking a pay hike of as much as 70% over the six years of a new contract. The International Longshoremen’s and Warehouse Union representing West Coast dockworkers in 2023 negotiated wage increases of around 32%.



