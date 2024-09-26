Port employers seek NLRB injunction against longshore union

East and Gulf Coast port employers on Thursday raised the stakes in contract negotiations with the International Longshoremen’s Association, asking the National Labor Relations Board to order the union back to bargaining.

“Due to the ILA’s repeated refusal to come to the table and bargain on a new Master Contract, USMX filed an Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) with the National Labor Relations Board and requested immediate injunctive relief — requiring the union to resume bargaining — so that we can negotiate a deal,” USMX said in a release.

Talks between employers and the ILA on a new six-year master contract covering 25,000 union employees in container and ro-ro services at three dozen East and Gulf Coast ports broke off in June over wages, benefits and the introduction of technology that would automate some dockside services.

The ILA has called for a strike on both coasts when the current contract expires at midnight on Tuesday.



