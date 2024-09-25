Fear rises at FMC about possible East, Gulf Coast port strike

WASHINGTON — A member of the Federal Maritime Commission told Congress he is concerned about the potential for a work stoppage at the nation’s East and Gulf Coast container ports as the countdown to a strike hits six days.

Commissioner Carl Bentzel told lawmakers Wednesday that while his agency is “immunized” from the collective bargaining process, the FMC is providing advice to shippers in case the International Longshoremen’s Association calls a strike next week.

Carl Bentzel testifying in the Senate on Wednesday. (Photo: Senate Commerce Committee)

“It is a huge economic concern. It worries me because of the volume of trade that our economy needs and relies on,” Bentzel told members of the Senate Commerce Committee during a hearing on his renomination to the agency. “I’m hopeful that they’ll get an agreement and not go into a work dispute.”

The U.S. East Coast and Gulf Coast ports handle billions of dollars in trade monthly and about 43% of all U.S. imports, according to ITS Logistics. Import levels, meanwhile, are being affected by the potential for a strike.