Radiant sees volume pull forward ahead of potential strike, tariffs

Radiant Logistics said it has seen some pull forward in volumes ahead of a potential Oct. 1 strike by dockworkers at East and Gulf Coast ports. This is in addition to some shippers moving freight ahead of the traditional peak season due to potential changes in U.S. trade policy.

The Renton, Washington-based 3PL’s founder and CEO, Bohn Crain, wouldn’t handicap the likelihood of a strike but said on a Thursday evening call with analysts, “To the extent that happens, we’ll be here to support our customers with diversions and other ways to solve the problem.”

He also said Radiant has seen steady “tightening” on the West Coast the past several months as shippers have sought to avoid a potential work disruption on the East Coast.

Radiant (NYSE: RLGT) reported adjusted earnings per share of 14 cents for its fiscal quarter ended June 30. The result was 4 cents better than the consensus estimate compiled by Yahoo Finance and 1 cent higher year over year. Revenue of $206 million was 11% lower y/y with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization nearly flat at $9.1 million.



