Former Yellow chief lands at chassis co-op

Just a couple of weeks after former Yellow Corp. CEO Darren Hawkins was being questioned about the final days of his former company, the North American Chassis Pool Cooperative (NACPC) named him its new president and CEO in waiting.

A news release from NACPC said Hawkins will succeed Dave Manning, who will become the organization’s chairman. The Friday release said Hawkins is currently NACPC’s president and will become its CEO effective Jan.1.

“I’ve known Darren for many years and am excited to have him guiding NACPC into the future,” Manning said. “He is the perfect person to lead NACPC to achieve the ambitious growth goals established by our Board.”

The release also pointed to Hawkins’ 35 years of experience in transportation, which most recently included the past decade in leadership roles at Yellow. Prior to Yellow, Hawkins ran operations at less-than-truckload carrier Con-way after 18 years in his first stint leading field sales at Yellow.