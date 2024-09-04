Yellow to depose Teamsters head in effort to quash alleged WARN Act violations

A Delaware bankruptcy court ruled Wednesday that Teamsters union General President Sean O’Brien could be deposed regarding the events leading up to Yellow Corp.’s shutdown a year ago. Counsel for Yellow successfully argued that O’Brien has firsthand knowledge and that his testimony could be vital in deciding if the company should be on the hook for up to $244 million in WARN Act claims.

Various classes of employees have alleged the defunct less-than-truckload carrier didn’t provide them with a 60-day notification ahead of mass layoffs last summer as required by the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. However, Yellow has asserted in the past that the notice was “neither feasible nor required,” saying “unforeseeable business circumstances” led to its abrupt demise and preempted the need for notifications.

Yellow has claimed a “faltering company” exemption from the WARN notices, saying that such notification would have scared off customers and potential lenders. It said it was working with a private equity fund to arrange additional financing in the weeks leading up to its July 30, 2023, closure. It also blames the Teamsters for denying a second phase of a restructuring called “One Yellow,” which it claims would have delivered significant cost savings through terminal closures and changes to work rules, as the reason for its failure.

In addition, Yellow said the union’s issuance of a strike notice over missed benefits payments to Central States Funds forced customers to flee. While Central States eventually allowed the payments to be deferred, Yellow said the damage had been done. It said it didn’t know until July 26 of last year that a shutdown was probable, well after the required late-May notification date.



