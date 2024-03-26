Court dismisses Yellow’s $137M lawsuit against Teamsters

A federal court in Kansas has dismissed defunct Yellow Corp.’s $137 million breach-of-contract lawsuit against the Teamsters union and its negotiating arm. The court cited the company’s failure to exhaust the grievance process established under its collective bargaining agreement with the union as the reason for closing the case.

“The Court is guided by the language of the NMFA [National Master Freight Agreement]. Article 8, Section 1(a) is clear that ‘all’ factual grievances, or questions of interpretation, arising under the NMFA or supplemental agreements must first go through the grievance process of the applicable supplemental agreement. This provision applies to all parties,” a Monday order from the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas stated.

In its suit, Yellow (OTC: YELLQ) alleged the Teamsters union had breached the collective bargaining agreement by not approving a second phase of operational changes, and by trying to tie any approval of the change of operations to wage increases.

The less-than-truckload carrier told the union last year that a second round of changes, which included the consolidation of its four LTL operating companies, closing redundant terminals and redefining work rules for some drivers, would be required for the company to survive. In the lawsuit, it claimed the union didn’t have the authority to reject the changes and that it “knowingly and intentionally triggered a death spiral for Yellow” by refusing to comply.