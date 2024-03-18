Landstar adds 2 new sales roles to the C-suite

Freight broker Landstar System said Monday it has added two new members to its executive team. The roles were filled from within.

Matt Dannegger is now the company’s chief field sales officer, which will oversee the recruitment and management of independent sales agents. Landstar works with more than 1,000 agents currently. Dannegger was most recently senior executive vice president of agent field sales. He has been with the company for 16 years.

Jim Applegate is now Landstar’s (NASDAQ: LSTR) chief corporate sales, strategy and specialized freight officer. The role also includes the oversight of business development. Applegate joined the company in 2009, most recently heading business intelligence and strategy.

“The freight transportation industry has become increasingly complex, as have the needs of Landstar’s independent agents and customers,” said Frank Lonegro, Landstar president and CEO.