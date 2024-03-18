Landstar adds 2 new sales roles to the C-suite

Freight broker Landstar System said Monday it has added two new members to its executive team. The roles were filled from within.
Matt Dannegger is now the company’s chief field sales officer, which will oversee the recruitment and management of independent sales agents. Landstar works with more than 1,000 agents currently. Dannegger was most recently senior executive vice president of agent field sales. He has been with the company for 16 years.
Jim Applegate is now Landstar’s (NASDAQ: LSTR) chief corporate sales, strategy and specialized freight officer. The role also includes the oversight of business development. Applegate joined the company in 2009, most recently heading business intelligence and strategy.
“The freight transportation industry has become increasingly complex, as have the needs of Landstar’s independent agents and customers,” said Frank Lonegro, Landstar president and CEO.
Lonegro took the helm at Landstar on Feb. 2, succeeding Jim Gattoni, who retired after 30 years with the company, including a decade as CEO.
Lonegro was previously the chief financial officer at roofing and building supply company Beacon (NASDAQ: BECN). He spent 20 years in the transportation industry prior to that at CSX (NASDAQ: CSX), where he served as CFO for a portion of his tenure.
“Together, Matt and Jim will lead the sales team as we align the organization for future growth and success,” said Lonegro. “They are a great blend of complementary capabilities and I’m excited to have them leading our sales efforts going forward.”
Landstar processes more than 2 million loads hauled by truck annually. It recorded $5.3 billion in revenue last year, which was preceded by a company record of $7.4 billion in 2022.