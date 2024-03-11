TFI acquires LTL carrier Hercules Forwarding

TFI International announced the acquisition of less-than-truckload carrier Hercules Forwarding Monday after the market closed.

Hercules operates a 31-terminal network throughout the U.S. and Canada, focusing on intra-U.S. and U.S.-to-Canada shipments. The company has more than 210 trucks, nearly 600 trailers and approximately 75 containers, generating revenue of more than $100 million annually.

The nearly 40-year-old company has two headquarters: Vernon, California, and New Westminster, British Columbia. It’s a nonunion carrier serving numerous sectors, such as retail, construction, automotive, and food and beverage, as well as 3PLs.

TFI’s U.S. LTL company, TForce Freight, is represented by the Teamsters union.



