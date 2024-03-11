February brings slight relief to freight cycle’s ‘long bottom,’ Cass says

Freight shipments and expenditures improved from January to February but remained underwater compared to last year, Monday data from the Cass Freight Index showed.

Shipments increased 7.3% from January, up 2% when adjusted for normal seasonal trends, and were just 4.5% lower year over year (y/y). The y/y decline was the smallest in 10 months and 3.1 percentage points lower than January’s decline.

Severe winter weather in January as well as an extra day in February favorably impacted the comparisons.

“While seasonality remains soft in the near term and there are no more extra days on the calendar, underlying volumes have shown improvement,” the report said. “It’s been over two years since the first y/y decline of this freight recession, and with destocking playing out and goods consumption rising, we see this improvement as an encouraging sign that a recovery is beginning.”



