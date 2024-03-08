ArcBest again swaps freight for better yields in February

ArcBest continued to execute a freight swap during February, replacing transactional shipments with more freight from key accounts. The actions led to another decline in tonnage, which was mostly offset by higher yields that are supportive of margins, a Friday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

The company’s asset-based unit, which includes less-than-truckload operations, reported a 3% year-over-year (y/y) decline in revenue per day during February, an improvement from a 7.3% decline in January. Tonnage was 14% in the month (down 18% in January), with revenue per hundredweight, or yield, increasing by 13% in both months. The yield increases were nearly double the increase the carrier booked in the fourth quarter.

Table: Company reports

By comparison, ArcBest’s (NASDAQ: ARCB) asset-based revenue was down just 0.2% y/y in the fourth quarter. However, the company has tougher first-quarter tonnage comparisons than other carriers after it onboarded spot business last year to keep its network full and maintain head count to avoid an arduous rehire process when the market turned. The LTL industry got a shot in the arm last summer when Yellow Corp. (OTC: YELLQ) shut down. Following Yellow’s exit, better freight opportunities have allowed ArcBest to replace those spot loads.

Severe winter storms in January as well as lower diesel fuel prices, which dictate fuel surcharge revenue, are also weighing on the y/y revenue comps.



