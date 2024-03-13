Yellow asks court to toss claims it failed to give layoff notifications

Yellow’s Tuesday filing in a Delaware bankruptcy court said claims stemming from its failure to provide 60-day notices to employees ahead of mass layoffs should be thrown out, or at least materially reduced.

Counsel for the company said WARN Act requirements don’t apply as the defunct less-than-truckload carrier’s shutdown was abrupt and the result of the Teamsters union’s refusal to allow a second round of operational changes that were integral to its survival.

The turnaround plan dubbed One Yellow included consolidating its four LTL operating companies, closing redundant terminals and making some drivers work freight on the docks, among other changes. Yellow began pursuing the changes in 2022 and announced in June of last year that it would be out of cash in weeks if the Teamsters didn’t acquiesce. The union contended it had given enough in the past in the form of wage and benefits concessions and that it wasn’t going to keep bailing the company out.

Yellow (OTC: YELLQ) believes the WARN Act doesn’t apply as its closing was unforeseen. It said even in its final days it planned to keep running the business and had a private equity investor lined up to provide it needed capital. It said the union’s denial of the second round of operational changes, and the issuance of a strike notice over missed benefits payments, led to a rapid deterioration in its business.



