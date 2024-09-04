Saia still seeing volume growth full year after Yellow’s collapse

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia is still seeing sizable volume growth even though a full year has passed since Yellow Corp. ceased operations and the comparisons have gotten tougher. While the year-over-year growth rates have cooled, they are still notable by historical measures and given that the industry is still struggling to exit a prolonged freight recession.

In the first two months of the third quarter, Saia’s tonnage per day was up 6.6% year over year as an 8.5% increase in shipments was partially offset by a 1.8% decline in weight per shipment, a Wednesday news release showed. By comparison, the carrier logged a 9.7% y/y increase in tonnage during the second quarter as shipments jumped 18.1% and weight per shipment was down 7.1%.

Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) pounced on Yellow’s (OTC: YELLQ) downfall a year ago, quickly onboarding the carrier’s customers and acquiring some of its terminals. It has acquired 28 terminals from Yellow for $236 million over the past year. It reopened six of those locations in August after opening eight terminals earlier this year. It has also been upgrading to larger facilities in some markets. It plans to open 18 to 21 service centers in total this year.

While the y/y comps are more formidable, Saia’s growth rates were stronger in August than in July. The company reported an 8.2% y/y increase in tonnage for August, following a 5% increase in July. On a two-year-stacked comparison, tonnage was 15% higher in August after an 8.4% increase in July.



