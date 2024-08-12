Saia to reopen 6 former Yellow terminals in August

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia said Monday it will open six terminals in August, part of a broader plan to open 18 to 21 new facilities across the country this year. The Western portion of its expansion includes an entrance into Wyoming as well as new facilities in Montana and South Dakota.

Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) opened a new terminal in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday and plans to add sites in Casper, Wyoming, and Billings, Montana, on Aug. 19. Two additions in South Dakota (Rapid City and Watertown) along with another site in Butte, Montana, will open on Aug. 26.

Saia opened its first location in Montana in April. The South Dakota terminals will be its second and third in the state.

The additions announced Monday are part of a portfolio of 11 leased properties it acquired at auction from defunct LTL carrier Yellow Corp. (OTC: YELLQ) in December to go along with the 17 service centers it acquired at a separate auction earlier that month. Saia spent a total of $235.7 million to acquire the properties, according to its second-quarter update.



