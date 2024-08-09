Yellow’s unsecured creditors frustrated as professional fees mount

Creditors to bankrupt Yellow Corp.’s estate said its advisers are “no closer to a chapter 11 plan” than they were two months ago when a Delaware bankruptcy court extended them another 90 days to plot a course to best liquidate the remaining assets. The official committee of unsecured creditors to the estate asserts that “these cases continue to languish in chapter 11” while professional fees mount.

A Thursday filing with the court said the debtors’ advisers have asked for an interim allowance of more than $40 million for the repayment of fees for the three-month period ended April 30. The committee itself is asking for an allowance of $10.6 million in professional fees for the same period.

“The continued accrual of significant professional fees without any cognizable progress toward the filing of a chapter 11 plan has exacerbated the Committee’s concerns regarding the extent of the administrative expenses being borne by the Debtors’ estates,” the filing read.

The committee said it is pursuing a “more expeditious path,” which could include objecting to further exclusivity period extensions and potentially “more draconian relief” now that the first anniversary of Yellow’s bankruptcy filing has passed.