Delaware judge to determine fate of pensions’ $7B in claims against Yellow

A bankruptcy judge will soon decide the outcome of more than $7 billion in liability claims from multiemployer pension plans (MEPPs) against bankrupt Yellow Corp. Discrepancies around the interpretation of Congress’ directives and intentions in a 2021 pension fund bailout package were at the center of a Tuesday hearing in a Delaware courtroom.

Counsel for the MEPPs that Yellow (OTC: YELLQ) once contributed to argued that the plans aren’t required to include special financial assistance received from the American Rescue Plan Act as an asset when calculating pension withdrawal liabilities. It said Congress provided Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. (PBGC), the pension insurer overseeing the distribution of nearly $100 billion in bailout money, wide authority when crafting guidelines for the use of the funds.

PBGC required the government’s payments to the MEPPs to be phased in, or realized, over time. That allows the plans to slowly cure unfunded vested benefits on their balance sheets, keeping contributing employers from seeking an early exit as they are still on the hook for withdrawal liabilities. Counsel said the practice will ensure the solvency and longevity of the MEPPs, as it believes Congress intended.

In some instances, the bailout money hadn’t been received by the MEPPs at the time of Yellow’s withdrawal, which allows the exclusion of that special financial assistance as an asset, the plans contend.



