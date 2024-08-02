ArcBest’s Q2 results muted by headwinds in asset-light unit

Continued pressure on ArcBest’s truckload brokerage operations diluted the improvement seen at its less-than-truckload unit during the second quarter, leading to an earnings miss versus analysts’ expectations.

ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.98 for the second quarter. The result was 8 cents below the consensus estimate but 44 cents higher year over year. The adjusted result excluded items considered nonrecurring like costs from technology pilots and acquisition-related expenses.

The company’s asset-based segment, which includes less-than-truckload operations (ABF Freight), reported revenue of $713 million, a 2% y/y decline on a per-day comparison. Daily tonnage fell 20% y/y but revenue per hundredweight, or yield, increased 23%. The drop in tonnage was the result of a 5% decline in daily shipments coupled with a 16% decline in weight per shipment. The lower shipment weight positively impacted the yield calculation.

The company ended heavy usage of a dynamic pricing model a year ago as Yellow Corp. (OTC: YELLQ) was teetering ahead of its ultimate closure. The strategy included repricing underutilized lanes at lower rates to keep the network full of freight. ABF has since been purging that lower-yielding transactional freight for shipments from higher-margin core accounts. The change has resulted in pronounced tonnage declines, which have mostly been offset by large yield increases.



