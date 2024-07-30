Landstar sees stabilizing trends, still awaiting TL market turn

Management from Landstar System said Tuesday that truckload rates appear to have stabilized and may be recovering. It reported weaker-than-normal volumes for July but said increases in revenue per load are outpacing typical seasonal patterns.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based freight broker said it normally sees a 4% decline in loads per workday from June to July but that this year’s change rate has been 300 basis points worse than normal. However, revenue per load typically improves just 2% sequentially in the month but has outperformed seasonality by 300 bps this year.

Landstar (NASDAQ: LSTR) reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.48 Tuesday after the market closed, which was 3 cents better than the consensus estimate and in line with guidance from the company calling for EPS of $1.35 to $1.55.

Revenue fell 11% year over year to $1.225 billion compared to management’s forecast ($1.2 billion to $1.3 billion). Total loads hauled by truck fell 9% y/y (versus guidance of down 9% to down 5%) with revenue per load off 3% (guidance of down 4% to flat).



