Cold storage REIT Lineage IPO hauls in $4.4B

This story has been updated.

Temperature-controlled logistics real estate investment trust Lineage Inc. said nearly 57 million shares of its common stock were priced at $78 per share ahead of its initial public offering on Thursday. The deal will haul in roughly $4.4 billion in proceeds, better than the $3.4 billion to $3.9 billion range previously expected.

A 30-day option for a 15% allotment (a little more than 8.5 million shares) has been granted to underwriters. The company said it will use proceeds to repay debt, fund cash grants to certain employees and pay transaction expenses. Any additional proceeds will be used for general corporate expenses or to repay other outstanding debt.

The Novi, Michigan-based cold storage warehouse operator is backed by private equity firm Bay Grove. Since its 2008 inception, Lineage had raised more than $13 billion in capital prior to the IPO. The transaction will value the company at approximately $19 billion.



