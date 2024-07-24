Old Dominion notes green shoots, ready for market inflection

Old Dominion Freight Line said that even as the overall freight market remains depressed, it is seeing demand trends more in line with historical seasonal patterns. The Thomasville, North Carolina-based less-than-truckload carrier continues to invest in its network in preparation for a recovery in freight volumes.

“It seems like we’re coming close to the end of a long, slow cycle,” CFO Adam Satterfield told analysts on a Wednesday call. “It certainly feels like we’re seeing a little bit more opportunity out there than what we have been seeing.”

President and CEO Marty Freeman said revenue across its top 50 customers, many of which are 3PLs, is up by a mid-single-digit percentage on average so far this year. He said many in the group are “super-positive” on volume opportunities when looking at the back half of the year.

Old Dominion (NASDAQ: ODFL) reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.48 Wednesday before the market opened. The result was 3 cents better than the consensus estimate and 15 cents higher year over year. Higher revenue and modest margin improvement drove the y/y improvement. Also, a lower tax rate and an increase in interest income provided a 3-cent bump.



