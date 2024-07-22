Saia opens 2 new terminals, eyes 18 to 21 sites in ’24

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia has announced the opening of two new service centers. The company said the additions are part of a plan to add 18 to 21 terminals this year. Saia previously expected to add just 16 locations in 2024.

Located in Stockton, California, and Davenport, Iowa, the new facilities are part of a strategic initiative “to enhance service capabilities and support our expanding customer base,” a Monday news release said.

The company unveiled a $1 billion capital expenditures budget on a quarterly call in February. The capex plan is more than double the amount invested in the network during 2023 and almost triple what was spent in 2022. The 2024 outlay calls for $550 million on real estate, $400 million to $450 million for equipment and approximately $50 million on IT projects.

Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) already spent $235.7 million this year on the acquisition of 17 properties from bankrupt Yellow Corp.’s (OTC: YELLQ) estate. It also inked a deal to acquire 11 of the defunct carrier’s leased properties for $7.9 million. Some of the locations will take time to onboard as Saia makes repairs and performs upgrades.



