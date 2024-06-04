Saia’s stock pops on May’s volume acceleration

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia saw an acceleration in daily shipment counts through the first two months of the second quarter. After the company logged a 15.7% year-over-year (y/y) increase in shipments during the first quarter, a Tuesday midquarter report showed the carrier’s shipments finished April 18% higher y/y and were up 18.6% y/y in May.

Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) and other national LTL carriers continue to benefit from the freight left behind following Yellow Corp.’s (OTC: YELLQ) shutdown last summer.

Saia’s weight per shipment was down 8.8% y/y in April and 7.4% in May. That, combined with the changes in shipment counts, produced tonnage increases of 7.6% and 9.8%, respectively, for the first two months of the second quarter.

Yellow’s shipment weights were approximately 300 to 400 pounds lighter than those of peers in the quarters leading up to its demise.



