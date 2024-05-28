RoadOne breaks ground on 100-acre site near Port of Charleston

RoadOne IntermodaLogistics announced it has broken ground on a 100-acre distribution and transloading facility near the Port of Charleston.
The Summerville, South Carolina, site will be constructed in two phases. The company plans to open a 384,800-square-foot facility with 13 acres of trailer and container parking in January. A second phase will be completed in January 2027 and will add 279,720 square feet of space and 10 acres of parking.
The locations will be fenced, gated, lighted and camera-monitored. Both sites will be capable of 24-hour operation and are expected to improve cargo turns at the port.
“Our new Summerville facility supports cargo volume growth and unparalleled access to the Port of Charleston, enabling retailers and manufacturers to reach consumer markets and production locations faster and more efficiently,” said RoadOne CEO Ken Kellaway.
RoadOne boasts a single source for intermodal, drayage, warehouse and logistics services. The asset-based provider has more than 2,200 drivers at over 100 port, railroad and truckload terminals throughout the U.S.
RoadOne is backed by Ridgemont Equity Partners and Nonantum Capital Partners.
“Near-port investments like this are critical to our state’s success,” said Barbara Melvin, CEO and president at South Carolina Ports. “The new warehouses will provide more capacity and flexibility for port-dependent businesses, particularly for retailers, further supporting new jobs in our region.”