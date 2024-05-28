RoadOne breaks ground on 100-acre site near Port of Charleston

RoadOne IntermodaLogistics announced it has broken ground on a 100-acre distribution and transloading facility near the Port of Charleston.

The Summerville, South Carolina, site will be constructed in two phases. The company plans to open a 384,800-square-foot facility with 13 acres of trailer and container parking in January. A second phase will be completed in January 2027 and will add 279,720 square feet of space and 10 acres of parking.

The locations will be fenced, gated, lighted and camera-monitored. Both sites will be capable of 24-hour operation and are expected to improve cargo turns at the port.

“Our new Summerville facility supports cargo volume growth and unparalleled access to the Port of Charleston, enabling retailers and manufacturers to reach consumer markets and production locations faster and more efficiently,” said RoadOne CEO Ken Kellaway.