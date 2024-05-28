Midwest Express, Sterling building national wholesale linehaul network

Two companies providing expedited ground service between major airports are finding success in a new partnership aimed at garnering a big slice of a multibillion-dollar total addressable market. Midwest Express and Sterling Transportation inked an agreement earlier this month that provides each access to the other’s capacity and moves both closer to operating what will become a national wholesale linehaul platform.

Headquartered near Chicago, Midwest Express is a 41-year-old entity specializing in pickup and delivery and airport-to-airport linehaul transportation in a less-than-truckload configuration. Prior to the partnership, it was a large regional operator covering essential trade lanes in the central U.S. Last year, it expanded into Dallas and Atlanta, connecting expedited LTL service between the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest.

In conjunction with the new agreement, Midwest Express is rebranding to Forwarders Xpress (FX). The new name reflects the company’s expanded reach and focus on wholesale customers.

Los Angeles-based Sterling Transportation has been providing linehaul transportation and some local cartage services for three decades. Traditionally, it has served the power lane of Los Angeles to Miami in both directions, but it now has other connection points in Dallas and Houston.



