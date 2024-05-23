Prologis, Maersk launch heavy-truck charging hub near SoCal ports

Logistics real estate investment trust Prologis announced the opening of Southern California’s largest electric charging depot for heavy-duty trucks through a partnership with Performance Team, a warehousing and distribution subsidiary of Maersk.
The station is located near the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. With nine megawatts of capacity, the depot can charge up to 96 heavy-duty trucks at the same time.
The facility was built in just five months and boasts the nation’s biggest electric charging microgrid. Prologis built the microgrid with Mainspring Energy to bypass planned grid upgrades, which could have taken up to two years to complete.
“This facility strengthens our ability to offer customers a decarbonized alternative to conventional trucking and brings us closer to our goal of reaching net zero by 2040,” said Charles van der Steene, regional president at Maersk North America.
This is the third electric truck charging collaboration between the companies in the area. Other locations in Santa Fe Springs and Commerce, California, provide four megawatts of capacity capable of charging 38 trucks.
Performance Team will use the site to power its fleet of Volvo electric trucks, which have a 240-mile range and can charge up to 80% in just 90 minutes.
“We’re delighted to collaborate with Maersk on this important and innovative new commercial truck charging facility,” said Henrik Holland, global head of Prologis Mobility. “To bring the depot online quickly, we delivered an innovative on-demand charging solution as an interim power connection measure.”
Prologis Mobility is investing in charging infrastructure in California to meet the state’s diesel-engine phase-out targets of 2035 for drayage trucks and 2045 for all other heavy-duty vehicles. Prologis Mobility also has other public and private charging projects for heavy-duty trucks in the works.