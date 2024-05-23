Prologis, Maersk launch heavy-truck charging hub near SoCal ports

Logistics real estate investment trust Prologis announced the opening of Southern California’s largest electric charging depot for heavy-duty trucks through a partnership with Performance Team, a warehousing and distribution subsidiary of Maersk.

The station is located near the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. With nine megawatts of capacity, the depot can charge up to 96 heavy-duty trucks at the same time.

The facility was built in just five months and boasts the nation’s biggest electric charging microgrid. Prologis built the microgrid with Mainspring Energy to bypass planned grid upgrades, which could have taken up to two years to complete.

“This facility strengthens our ability to offer customers a decarbonized alternative to conventional trucking and brings us closer to our goal of reaching net zero by 2040,” said Charles van der Steene, regional president at Maersk North America.



