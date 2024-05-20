Forward Air hires former YRC financial architect Jamie Pierson as interim CFO

Forward Air announced Monday that it has hired Jamie Pierson as interim chief financial officer effective immediately. Pierson replaces Rebecca Garbrick, who will remain on board during the transition.

Pierson has expertise in restructuring and strategic planning. He served two stints as chief financial officer at less-than-truckload carrier Yellow Corp. (OTC: YELLQ), formerly YRC Worldwide. He was there when it obtained a controversial $700 million COVID-relief loan from the U.S. Treasury in 2020. He also oversaw a debt restructuring and an equity raise during his first run with the company.

Yellow ultimately ceased operations and filed for bankruptcy last summer.

Pierson was most recently the chief financial officer at privately owned MV Transportation, which specializes in passenger transportation services.